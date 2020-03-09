Antithrombotic Drugs Market Overview 2017-2027 | Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Genentech Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., The Medicines Company, Pfizer Inc.

Antithrombotic drugs are known as an agent which reduces the formation of thrombus or clot in the blood. A thrombus or clot is formed at the site of injuries, which can be a simple skin injury or the major intravascular injury. Normally it takes about 12-16 seconds to form the thrombus in normal conditions without use of any antithrombotic drugs. In the last decade, there have been substantial activities for research and development of new medications and drugs for treatment and prevention of complications by thrombotic drugs. There are two types of thrombosis – arterial thrombosis and venous thrombosis. This thrombosis can be treated with the use of antithrombotic drugs. The antithrombotic drugs are of three types which include thrombolytic drugs, antiplatelet drugs, and anticoagulants. An impressive number of antithrombotic drugs are introduced in the market in the recent past years as well as the prescription pattern for antithrombotic drugs in the medical practices is also increased extensively which drives the market growth. The major and branded antithrombotic drugs include Plavix, Pletal, Lovenox, Pradaxa, Xarelto, Effient, Activase, Aspirin and Cardio which contribute the leading shares in the global antithrombotic drugs market.

The global antithrombotic drugs market is segmented on the basis of types, indications and end use.

On the basis of types, the global antithrombotic drugs market is segmented into:

Anticoagulant

Antiplatelet

Thrombolytic drugs

On the basis of indications, the global antithrombotic drugs market is segmented into:

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS)

Myocardial infarction (MI)

Stroke

Venous thromboembolism (VTE)

Peripheral arterial occlusion (PAO)

others

On the basis of end use, the global antithrombotic drugs market is segmented into:

Thromboembolic disease treatment

Prophylactic treatment

Blood clot prevention

Hyperlipidemia treatment

Others

The global antithrombotic drugs market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide leads to the thrombotic diseases and require long-term drug administration of antithrombotic drugs, which is the major factor boost the demand for the antithrombotic drugs and drives the global antithrombotic drugs market. The unavailability of any specific substitute for the antithrombotic drugs also propel the use of antithrombotic drugs and drives the global antithrombotic drugs market. The many drugs which are used as antithrombotic drugs are off- patented, and many companies entered into the manufacturing of generic versions of the antithrombotic drugs, which also propel the growth of the antithrombotic drugs market. The increasing research and development activities for the new drug development and up-gradation in the antithrombotic drug as well as the new product launches in the recent few years to the global market, also drives the growth of the global antithrombotic drugs market.

However, sometimes the antithrombotic drugs medications do not significantly impact as of sedation or anesthesia. Antithrombotic drugs also have some concerns such as postoperative bleeding and a potential for significant drug interactions, which may hamper the demand for the antithrombotic drugs and restrain the global antithrombotic drugs market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global antithrombotic drugs market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Currently, Asia Pacific is contributed the leading shares to the global antithrombotic drugs market in terms of revenue and volume and anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period due to the growing demand from the largest population of the Asia-Pacific. The North America and Europe have also contributed the significant shares to the global antithrombotic drugs market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period in terms of revenue due to the increasing research and development activities for new drugs development. Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global antithrombotic drugs market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global antithrombotic drugs market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

Market: Key Players

Some of the major market players in of the global antithrombotic drugs market include Sanofi, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Genentech Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., The Medicines Company, Pfizer Inc.