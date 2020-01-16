Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

Description

Antisense therapy is a form of treatment for genetic disorders or infections. When the genetic sequence of a particular gene is known to be causative of a particular disease, it is possible to synthesize a strand of nucleic acid (DNA, RNA or a chemical analogue) that will bind to the messenger RNA (mRNA) produced by that gene and inactivate it, effectively turning that gene “off”.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Glaxo Smith Kline

Sanofi Aventis / Genzyme

Isis Pharmaceuticals/ Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Arbutus Biopharma Ltd.

Silence Therapeutics

Bio-Path Holdings Inc.

Calando Pharmaceuticals

ICo Therapeutics

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Rexhan Pharmaceuticals

Biomarin/Prosensa

Regulus Therapeutics

Rxi Pharmaceuticals

Silenseed

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Sirnaomics Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

RNA interference

SiRNA

MiRNA

Antisense RNA

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Renal

Neurodegenerative

Respiratory

Genetic

Infectious Diseases

