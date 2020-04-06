Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market 2019 to 2024, Production, Consumption Analysis, Brands Statistics and Overview by Top Manufacturers

Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Scenario

The global antiperspirants and deodorants market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 70 Billion by 2024 and projected to record a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to2024. The Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market is growing worldwide due to rising awareness about personal hygiene and increasing purchasing power of the consumers. A variety of antiperspirants and deodorants have been introduced by companies with different characteristics and forms to cater to the consumer demand for various body-odor related products. The companies, involved in the global antiperspirants and deodorants market, are expected to witness several lucrative opportunities in the coming years owing to rapid urbanization and growing awareness of consumers about personal care. This is expected to drive the demand for antiperspirants and deodorants among the consumers across the world.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global antiperspirants and deodorants market are

The Procter & Gamble Company (US)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Coty Inc. (US)

Unilever Plc (UK)

L`Oreal S.A. (France)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

L’Occitane International S.A. (Luxembourg)

Avon Products Inc. (UK)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (US)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (India)

Nike Inc. (US)

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (US)

Benetton Group S.r.l. (Italy)

Industry News:

In December 2018, Unilever Plc launched deodorant wipes across six of its brands— Dove, Degree Women, Dove Men+Care, Degree Men, Axe, and Love Beauty and Planet. The company is looking to create new antiperspirants and deodorants to expand its product portfolio.

Segmentation

The global antiperspirants and deodorants market has been segmented based on product form, distribution channel, and region.

Based on form, the global antiperspirants and deodorants market has been segmented into sprays, roll-on, sticks, and others.

By distribution channel, the global antiperspirants and deodorants market has been bifurcated into store-based and non-store-based.

Regional Analysis

The global antiperspirants and deodorants market has been segmented, on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate owing to consumers becoming more aware about personal care and hygiene, leading to high expenditure on personal care products. Additionally, due to hot climatic conditions in countries such as India, Malaysia, and Australia, consumers prefer antiperspirant products to keep themselves sweat-free.

The market in North America is expected to be the fastest-growing due to the rising expenditure on personal care products by consumers.

