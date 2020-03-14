Antimony Trioxide Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019 – 2029

Antimony trioxide is an organic chemical compound, It can be found in nature in the form of minerals senarmontite and valentinite. Antimony trioxide is one of the prominent commercial compound of antimony. Antimony trioxide is amphoteric in nature and is soluble in acids. Generally antimony trioxide manufacturing process follows two steps, in the first step antimony trisulphide is reacts with ferrous chloride to form antimony trichloride, which is then hydrolysed to produce antimony trioxide. Antimony trioxide is primarily used as a flame retardant in various industries such as plastics & polymers especially for wiring and cables, textiles, paper and coatings. Antimony trioxide is also used as a pacifying agent in the processing of glass, enamels and ceramics. Antimony trioxide is also being used as a catalyst in vulcanization of rubber and in production of polyethylene terephthalate. Antimony trioxide can also be found in some of the speciality pigments. Antimony trioxide is also used as a flocculent in the production of titanium dioxide. Antimony trioxide does not reacts directly as a flame retardant but is used as a synergist to enhance the activity of halogenated flame-retardants. It is suspected that antimony trioxide has carcinogenic effects on human body.

Antimony Trioxide Market: Dynamics

Antimony trioxide finds crucial role as a flame retardant especially in wiring and cables which are inseparable aspects of the electrical and electronics industry. The growth of electrical and electronic industry is estimated to be an important driving factor for the growth of antimony trioxide market. Also, the rapid urbanization and rising per capita spend has up surged the consumption of electronic and electrical appliances which is positively influencing the global antimony trioxide market. Also the rising population has led to growth of textile industry, growing textile industry will create substantial opportunity for the antimony trioxide market. Plastics and polymers are important part of this modern industrial, owing to which rising demand for plastic & polymers coupled with rapid industrialization is estimated to drive the growth of antimony trioxide market. Glass and ceramics are finding an important place in this modern building & construction industry. Increasing demand for ceramics & glass is estimated to boost the growth of antimony trioxide market. Also, the growing demand for paints and coatings owing to the growth of building & construction is estimated to have positive impact on the global positive impact on the global antimony trioxide market. Availability of alternative solutions in glass and ceramics processing is estimated to hamper the growth of antimony trioxide market.

Antimony Trioxide Market: Segmentation

The global antimony trioxide market can be segmented on the basis of grade, application and end-use.

The global antimony trioxide market is segmented on the basis of grade:

Low Purity Grade (<99%)

High Purity Grade (≥99%)

The global antimony trioxide market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Flame retardant

Catalyst

Pacifying agent

The global antimony trioxide market is segmented on the basis of its end use:

Plastics & Polymers

Glass & Ceramics

Textiles

Paper industry

Coatings

Antimony Trioxide Market: Regional Outlook

Growing population & increasing urbanization in the Asia Pacific region has up surged the building & construction industry especially in the countries such as China & India. Increased construction has increased the demand for glass, ceramics, paints & coatings. Also the growing electronics, textile, paper, plastic & polymer industry makes Asia Pacific a prominent market for antimony trioxide. Growing building & construction activities, increasing plastic & polymer production and significant presence of paints & coatings industry owing to which Europe and North America can be considered as potential markets for antimony trioxide. Growing urbanization has elevated building & construction in the regions of Latin America, owing to which Latin America makes a decent market for antimony trioxide. The growth of building & construction activities in Middle East and Africa is estimated to make Middle East & Africa a strong market.

Antimony Trioxide Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global antimony trioxide market are:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Productos Esebe S.I, Hunan Province Anhua Huayu Antimony Industry Co, Ltd., YoungSun Chemicals Corp., United Mineral & Chemical Corp., Huachang Antimony Industry, Chemico Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Niknam Chemicals Private Limited, Spirochem Lifesciences Private Limited, Samuh Laxmi Chemicals (Bom) P. Ltd. and Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd. among others