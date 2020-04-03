Antimony Market Research Report, Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Future Outlook, Size :

Global Antimony Market: Information by Type (Antimony Ingot, Antimony Trioxide), Application (Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Alloy Strengthening Agents), End-Use Industry (Transportation, Chemicals, Electronics, Ceramics & Glass), & Region—Forecast till 2023

Top Players Analysis:

Amspec Chemical Corporation (US), Artemis Resources (Australia), BASF SE (Germany), Campine (Belgium), Huachang Antimony Industry (China), Korea Zinc Co., Ltd (South Korea), Recylex (France), United States Antimony Corporation (US), Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd (Japan), Umicore (Belgium), Mandalay Resources Ltd. (Canada), American Elements (US), and Belmont Metals (US)

Antimony Market Overview:

Antimony is a chemical element that exists in both metallic and non-metallic forms. The metallic form of antimony is silvery-white in color and brittle whereas the non-metallic form is a grey powder. It occurs naturally in the earth’s crust and forms minerals such as stibnite, kermesite, and valentite. Traces of antimony are also found in ores such as ilmenite, olivine, galena, sphalerite, and pyrite.

The growth of the global antimony market is primarily driven by the increasing use of the element as a flame retardant in major industries such as building and construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, and aerospace

Antimony is used as a strengthening agent for lead alloys in the manufacturing of lead acid batteries, which are extensively used in electric vehicles as they are reliable, can deliver high currents, and have a low internal impedance and indefinite shelf life when stored without an electrolyte. Stringent regulations for environmental protection and reduction of CO2 emissions are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. For instance, the European Union has set an emission reduction target of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer, the fleet average to be achieved by all new cars.

Regional Analysis:

The Antimony Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global antimony market in 2017 on account of the high demand from major end-use industries such as transportation, food & beverage, chemicals, cosmetics, and electronics in the region.

The North American market is expected to witness significant growth due to the demand from the food & beverage, construction, and aerospace industries.

High demand in the automotive industry in Europe is expected to drive product demand in the region during the forecast period.

