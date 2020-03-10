Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market Report Explored in Latest Research

The demand for ready-to-eat, minimally processed and easily prepared food is increasing day-by-day. Initially packaging of these foods was basically to provide protective and barrier functions, against physical and environmental damages. However, the growth or spoilage due to microorganisms in the packaged foodstuff has still continued to cause problems regarding food safety and quality. To deal with this problem, the concept of ‘Active Packaging’ was introduced, where different active substances are incorporated into the packaging material to improve its functionality. Antimicrobial food packaging is one form of active packaging, where use of materials with antimicrobial properties is involved.

The main aim of this type of packaging is to achieve high quality, safety and long shelf life by reducing or inhibiting the growth of microorganisms, which may be present in the packed food or the packaging material itself. The most desired property of antimicrobial packaging material for food is the controlled release of antimicrobial agent. A rapid or slow release would result in spoilage of packaged food.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1380

Several factors must be taken into account in the design or modelling of the antimicrobial film or package. It is clear that the selection of both the substrate and the antimicrobial substance is important in developing an antimicrobial packaging system.

Condition of processing antimicrobial activity residue

Microbial substance and food characteristics

Additives interaction with film matrix

Temperature for storage

Packaging material properties

Market Dynamics:

One of the major drivers of the antimicrobial packaging market, is the increasing demand for packaged food. Increasing number of working women, migration of people from urban to rural areas, and rise in disposable income in emerging economies, are the factors that fuel the demand of packaged food. At times, packaged food is preferred over fresh food, because of the safety of quality and hygiene. Moreover, it is convenient and made tasty.

Antimicrobial packaging industry has an opportunity to enter the beverage packaging industry, where antimicrobial agents can be used to increase the shelf life of alcoholic, non-alcoholic and dairy-based drinks. Flavored milk, fruit juices, wines, etc. can be packaged using antimicrobial films. Antimicrobial packaging can also be used for cosmetic packaging, which would improve the quality and shelf life of the products.

Market Segmentation:

The antimicrobial packaging ingredients for food packaging market is segmented on the basis of antimicrobial agent type, food type and packaging film type. Antimicrobial agents are divided into chemical antimicrobial agents and natural antimicrobial agents. Chemical antimicrobial agents are further segmented into benzoic acid and potassium sorbate, and natural antimicrobial agents are segmented into nisin, lysozymes and lactoperoxidase. The market on the basis of food type is divided in to baby food, snacks and fresh food. On the basis of the type of film used for packaging, the market is segmented into low density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), paperboard, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), cellophane and polyethylene (PE).

Regional Outlook:

The antimicrobial packaging ingredients for food packaging market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. North America & Europe are estimated to be the market leaders in the industry. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. There are heavy expenditures in the R&D segment of the companies, to introduce improved antimicrobial packaging films ingredients for food packaging.

Market Players:

The major players in the antimicrobial packaging ingredients for food packaging industry are, Mondi Group (Austria), BioCote (U.K.), LINPAC Packaging (England), OPLON (Israel), Amcor Ltd. (Australia) and Sealed Air (U.S.). A lot of food technology companies are venturing with food packaging players to launch antimicrobial films in the market.

The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market Segments

Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2015 for Global Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market

Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition and Companies involved in Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Antimicrobial Packaging Ingredients for Food Packaging Market includes:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe Russia Poland

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1380

Report Highlights: