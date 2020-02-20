Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years

Some of the factors driving the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market are increasing demand of antimicrobial coatings owing to growing number of diseases and increasing market penetration for indoor air quality products.

Antimicrobial coatings are used for protecting surfaces from micro-organisms such as bacteria, parasites, fungi and germs. These coatings contain an antimicrobial agent that inhibits the ability of microorganisms to grow on the surface of a material.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/antimicrobial-coatings-market/report-sample

On the basis of product, the Antimicrobial Coatings Market can be categorized as silver, copper, and others. Silver has the largest consumption among all these coatings. This is owing the use of silver in coatings has experienced a dramatic revival.

Inorganic silver antimicrobial coating systems based on silver salts, colloidal silver, silver zeolite or ion exchange resins, complex glasses containing metal ions, and nanosilver have been in high demand in the healthcare arena.

The demand for these coatings is increasing due to the rising demand from North America and Europe, where governments are creating greater awareness about these coatings in the medical industries.

North America is leading the Antimicrobial Coatings market and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming years.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/antimicrobial-coatings-market/

Some of the major players operating in the global antimicrobial coatings market are DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Nippon Paint Company Ltd., AkzoNobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Diamond Vogel Paint Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., and AK Coatings Inc.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook