Antihypertensives Market 2019–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

The current report offers a detailed analysis of the antihypertensive drug market. The study includes a discussion of antihypertensive drugs prescribed for lowering the high blood pressure and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The report excludes drugs used in the treatment of ocular hypertension. The market size includes both branded and generic drugs.

Scope of the Report:

The report highlights the current and future market potential of antihypertensive drugs and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2023, as well as market shares for key market players.

The Key Manufacturers of Antihypertensives Market Covered In This Report:

ALLERGAN PLC, , Arbor Pharmaceuticals llc, ASTELLAS PHARMA INC., ASTRAZENECA PLC, BAYER AG, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH, DAIICHI SANKYO CO. LTD., ELI LILLY AND CO., GILEAD SCIENCES INC., GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, LUPIN LTD., MERCK & CO. INC., NOVARTIS AG, PFIZER INC., SANOFI, TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD., UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP.

Antihypertensives Market report also splits the market by region:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

The report details market shares of antihypertensive drugs based on drug class and geography. Based on drug class, the market is segmented into ACE inhibitors (angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors), ARBs (angiotensin II receptor blockers), beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, diuretics, combination drugs, and others (a segment that includes direct renin inhibitors, alpha blockers, PDE-5 inhibitors, stimulators of soluble guanylate cyclase, endothelin receptor antagonists, vasodilators, and prostacyclin receptors).

The market is segmented by geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report presents detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K. France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, data is provided for 2017 as the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values are based on drug manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

-67 tables

– Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

– A brief study of current and future market potential of antihypertensive drugs along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment

– Exposure to the industry driven underlying markets, government regulations, and technology updates

– Coverage of regulatory dynamics, pipeline analysis, patent analysis, and market drivers, restrains, and opportunities

-Company profiles of major manufacturers, suppliers, and supply chain participants, including Allergan Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, Pfizer Inc. and Novartis AG

Key Points sheathed in the Antihypertensives Market Report Coverage:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Further, the Antihypertensives industry research report determines the Marketing Analysis, Regional Marketing Analysis, International Trade Analysis. The market Traders or Distributors with Contact Information by Region and Supply Chain Analysis. That is followed by various business strategies, the report contains essential outcome help could boost the interest level of the individuals in market.