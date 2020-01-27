Antifouling Coatings Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Akzo Nobel , Hempel , Jotun , PPG industries , Sherwin-Williams Companyand Forecast to 2021

Biofouling is the accumulation of subaquatic organisms on any surface, if immersed in water, fresh water, or sea water for a long time. It can occur anywhere where water is present. In the case of boats, ships, it can affect the performance of the vessel and increase the consumption of fuel. Antifouling coatings are used to prevent biofouling on the surface of the hull of boats, ships, and offshore rig structures. They can be copper-based, self-polishing copolymer, or hybrid.

The analysts forecast the global antifouling coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 13.11% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The Global Antifouling Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• Hempel

• Jotun

• PPG industries

• Sherwin-Williams Company

Other prominent vendors

• BASF

• Boero

• Chugoku Marine Paints

• DuPont

• Kansai Paints

• Nippon Paint Holdings

• Sea Hawk Paints

• San Cera Coat Industries

• Altex Coatings

• The Witham Group

• PYI

Market driver

• Growth in ship building industry

Market challenge

• Cost of raw materials

Market trend

• Use of eco-friendly components

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market Landscape

• Global antifouling coatings market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Overview: Global antifouling coatings market by application

• Global antifouling coatings market for vessels

• Global antifouling coatings market for rigs

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Overview: Global antifouling coatings market by geography

• Antifouling coatings market in APAC

• Antifouling coatings market in Europe

• Antifouling coatings market in North America

• Antifouling coatings market in ROW

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Use of eco-friendly components

• Use of antioxidants in coatings

• Introduction of biomimetic

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

• Akzo Nobel

• Hempel

• Jotun

• PPG Industries

• Sherwin-Williams

………..CONTINUED

