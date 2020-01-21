Antifouling Coating Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – AkzoNobel , Hempel , PPG Industries , Chugoku Marine Paints , Jotun and Forecast to 2023

Antifouling coatings are specialized paints applied to the ship’s hull to slow the marine growth on the underwater area which can affect the vessels performance and durability. In addition to preventing marine growth, the hull coating can also act as a barrier against hull corrosion that will degrade and weaken the metal. It also improves the flow of water passing the hull of a fishing vessel or high-performance racing yacht.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Antifouling Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market, accounting for over 85% of the global volume in 2014. Shipbuilding activities are robust in South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Philippines. This is expected to result in the dominance of Asia-Pacific within the shipbuilding sector, thereby driving demand for antifouling paints in the region. Moreover, increasing expenditure for the exploration and production of crude oil & natural gas in China, India and Thailand are expected to further fuel demand for these paints in drilling rigs & production platforms.

The worldwide market for Antifouling Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AkzoNobel

Hempel

PPG Industries

Chugoku Marine Paints

Jotun

Sherwin-Williams

Pettit Paint

Nippon Paint Marine Coatings

Kansai Paint Marine

Pacific Dwiyasa Putra (Admiral Coatings)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings

Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings

Nano Antifouling Coatings

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shipping Vessels

Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms

Fishing Boats

Yachts & Other Boats

Others

