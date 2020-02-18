Anticoagulants 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Anticoagulants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Anticoagulants, commonly referred to as blood thinners, are substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood, prolonging the clotting time. Some of them occur naturally in blood-eating animals such as leeches and mosquitoes, where they help keep the bite area unclotted long enough for the animal to obtain some blood. As a class of medications, anticoagulants are used in therapy for thrombotic disorders. Oral anticoagulants (OACs) are taken by many people in pill or tablet form, and various intravenous anticoagulant dosage forms are used in hospitals. Some anticoagulants are used in medical equipment, such as test tubes, serum-separating tubes, blood transfusion bags, and dialysis equipment.

Anticoagulants are widely used for VTE, ACS/MI, AF and other field. The most proportion of anticoagulants used to treat AF, and the revenue in 2016 is 13118 M USD.

Europe region is the largest supplier of anticoagulants, with a production market share nearly 56.40% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of anticoagulants, enjoying production market share nearly 26.35% in 2016.

The global Anticoagulants market is valued at 740 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Anticoagulants market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Anticoagulants in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Anticoagulants in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Anticoagulants market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Anticoagulants market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Sanofi

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Johnson & Johnson

Genentech (Roche)

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Aspen

Lilly

Otsuka

Pfizer

Daiichi Sankyo

The Medicines Company

Market size by Product

Platelet aggregation inhibitors (PAI)

Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)

Direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI)

Direct factor Xa inhibitors (DFXa)

Vitamin K antagonists (VKA)

Others

Market size by End User

VTE

ACS/MI

AF

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Anticoagulants market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Anticoagulants market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Anticoagulants companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Anticoagulants submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anticoagulants Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Anticoagulants Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Platelet aggregation inhibitors (PAI)

1.4.3 Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)

1.4.4 Direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI)

1.4.5 Direct factor Xa inhibitors (DFXa)

1.4.6 Vitamin K antagonists (VKA)

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Anticoagulants Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 VTE

1.5.3 ACS/MI

1.5.4 AF

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Anticoagulants Market Size

2.1.1 Global Anticoagulants Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Anticoagulants Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Anticoagulants Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Anticoagulants Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Anticoagulants Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sanofi

11.1.1 Sanofi Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Sanofi Anticoagulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Sanofi Anticoagulants Products Offered

11.1.5 Sanofi Recent Development

11.2 Bayer

11.2.1 Bayer Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Bayer Anticoagulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Bayer Anticoagulants Products Offered

11.2.5 Bayer Recent Development

11.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

11.3.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Anticoagulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Anticoagulants Products Offered

11.3.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development

11.4 Johnson & Johnson

11.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Anticoagulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Anticoagulants Products Offered

11.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.5 Genentech (Roche)

11.5.1 Genentech (Roche) Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Genentech (Roche) Anticoagulants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Genentech (Roche) Anticoagulants Products Offered

11.5.5 Genentech (Roche) Recent Development

Continued…….

