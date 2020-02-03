Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2025

Bleeding complications is a common concern associated with the use of anticoagulation drugs. Anticoagulant reversal drugs act as antidote agents to neutralize the condition that involves bleeding complications; for example, an unplanned surgery, hemophilia, etc. Anticoagulation reversal drugs are also required to support the medical treatment for prevention and reduction of recurrent deep-vein venous thromboembolism (VTE). These drugs reduce the incidence of recurrent ischemic events in patients with coronary syndrome. Anticoagulant reversal drugs such as idarucizumab contain selective monoclonal antibodies which have high binding affinity and which act as an antidote to dabigatran.

This also helps in the prevention of stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. Heparin overdose, hypoprothrombinemia, reversal of acquired coagulation factor deficiency, reversal of dabigatran anticoagulation and vitamin K deficiency are a few medical conditions associated with anticoagulant reversal drugs.

Rise in the prevalence of gastrointestinal bleeding and platelet disorders is one of the major factors propelling the anticoagulant reversal drugs market. Moreover, several medical journals reveal that 1%–5% of patients taking factor Xa-inhibitors may experience spontaneous bleeding. This is one of the key factors driving the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market. However, certain limitations associated with these drugs such as contraindication in patients with severe renal or hepatic diseases and absence of specific reversal drugs are likely to hamper the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in the next few years.

Based on drug type, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market can be segmented into vitamin K, idrucizumab, tranexamic acid, prothrombin complex concentrates, and others. The idrucizumab segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in the incidence of gastrointestinal bleeding among geriatric population led by increase in the use of pradaxa (a kind of drug that acts as an anticoagulant agent). In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as several unplanned surgeries such as those in case of accident cases are performed in hospitals.

In terms of region, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Rise in the incidence of von Willebrand disease (the most common inherited bleeding disorder caused by clotting proteins) in North America is the major factor driving the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in the region. Increase in the demand for the treatment of hemophilia and growing awareness about the effect of constant use of anticoagulant drugs (blood-thinner drugs) are likely to propel the market in Europe. Rise in the demand for therapies effective in reducing complications associated with blood disorders and increase in the prevalence of hemophilia in the region are major factors that drive the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in Asia Pacific. The insufficiency of vitamin K is most common among mothers and newborn babies, which leads to vitamin K deficiency bleeding, especially in countries of East Africa such as Uganda. The prevalence of insufficiency of vitamin K is increasing, which is one of the most important factors expected to boost the anticoagulant reversal drugs market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market are Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Fresenius Kabi USA, and CSL Behring.

