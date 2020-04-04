Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Size & Share Forecast Till 20232 Available In New Report 2019-2023 by CAGR Of 19% with Size Share, Growth, Swot Analysis

The Latest Data Has Been Presented In The Study On The Revenue Numbers, Product Details, And Sales Of The Major Firms. In Addition To This, The Information Also Comprises The Breakdown Of The Revenue For The Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market In Addition To Claiming A Forecast For The Same In The Estimated Timeframe.

Market Insights:

The Global Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Market Is Projected To Witness A Stupendous Growth At A Notable 19% CAGR Over The Predicted Years (2017-2023).

ADCs are made of three parts- first a specific antibody for binding, an antigen that has limited expression on the normal cells, second a cytotoxic agent to kill target cancer cells and third a chemical linker to attach the cytotoxic agent to the antibody. This is how antibody drug conjugates work. They are the new age of therapeutic agents. One of the key advantages of antibody drug conjugates is that this will help in bringing together the finest characteristics of both antibodies as well as the chemotherapy’s cytotoxic potential.

The effects of targeting specific cells coupled with the killing ability of cytotoxic drugs make this antibody drug conjugate the ideal choice for the treatment of various cancers. The rising prevalence of cancer all across the globe has catapulted the antibody drug conjugate market on an upward trajectory. Additionally, the advancements in medical technologies are anticipated to drive the growth of the global market by enhancing the accuracy of the drug.

Increased investments in research & developments in the antibody drug conjugate market are further expected to augment the market size. Nevertheless, the high cost associated with the procedures is likely to hold the market growth through the projection period.

Market Competition:

The market is quite open and encourages innovation to simplify complex production methods. For instance, WuXi Biologics started construction of a research & development and manufacturing center that would showcase state-of-the-art technologies and eyes a global expansion. Also, ADC Biotechnology has successfully secured substantial funding from Downing LLP, a London-based investment management firm. Sanofi, in collaboration with Meditope Biosciences, has developed a bioconjugation platform to develop better medicines.

Some major players in the global antibody-drug conjugate market include

SeattleGenetics (US)

ImmunoGen

(US)

Immunomedics (US)

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

Antikor (UK)

Genentech (US)

Concortis Biotherapeutics (US) and others…

Industry Developments:

In July 2018, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited and Glycotope GmbH have inked a pact regarding the combination of Glycotope’s investigational tumor-associated TA-MUC1 antibody gatipotuzumab and Daiichi Sankyo’s proprietary ADC technology for developing gatipotuzumab antibody drug conjugate.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, linker, drug/toxin, and others.

By application, the antibody drug conjugate market has been segmented into leukemia, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, pancreas cancer, ovary cancer, glioblastoma, lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, solid tumors, multiple myeloma, lymphoma, and other cancers. The leukemia segment is further sub-segmented into Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL).

By product, the global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into Adcertis, Kadcyla, and others.

By technology, the antibody drug conjugate market has been segmented into ImmunoGen technology, Seattle Genetics technology, Immunomedics technology, and others.

By end-user, the global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into hospitals, specialized cancer centers, academic research institutes, biotechnology companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas dominate the global market owing to technological innovations, manufacturing process advancements, the contribution of nanotechnology, etc. Led by the U.S., the region is anticipated to retain its pole position through the assessment period. Europe is likely to retain its second spot trailed by the Asia Pacific which is an emerging market for antibody drug conjugate.

