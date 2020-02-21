ANTIBIOTICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Antibiotics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Antibiotics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Antibiotic also called an antibacterial, is a type of antimicrobial drug used in the treatment and prevention of bacterial infections. They may either kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria. A limited number of antibiotics also possess antiprotozoal activity. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses such as the common cold or influenza; drugs which inhibit viruses are termed antiviral drugs or antivirals rather than antibiotics.

More than 15.0% of the deaths, in children below the age of five, are estimated to be due to pneumonia and according to the statistics provided by the WHO about 9.2 million deaths were recorded in 2015. Similar to tuberculosis, the highest prevalence of the disease is identified to be in the South Asian and Sub-Saharan regions. Currently, the required antibiotic treatment is available only to one third of the infected population, thereby increasing the disease burden.

The global Antibiotics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global market size of Antibiotics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Antibiotics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Antibiotics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Antibiotics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Pfizer

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Abbott

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Novartis

Bayer

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Astellas Pharma

Market size by Product

Cephalosporins

Penicillins

Fluoroquinolones

Macrolides

Carbapenems

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Other

Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Key Stakeholders

Antibiotics Manufacturers

Antibiotics Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Antibiotics Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

