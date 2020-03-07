Antibiotics Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global antibiotics market to grow at a CAGR of 2.16% during the period 2017-2021.
An antibiotic is a chemical compound that kills or slows down the growth of any disease-causing microorganisms such as bacteria, parasite, and fungi but is not effective against viruses and prions. The term “antibiotic” was originally coined to refer to any compound of microbial origin that is antagonistic to the growth of the microbe. Antibiotics act via various mechanisms such as the inhibition of cell wall synthesis, the inhibition of nucleic acid synthesis, the disruption of the cell membrane, and the inhibition of protein synthesis.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global antibiotics market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Antibiotics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Allergan
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Merck
• Pfizer
Other prominent vendors
• Abbott
• Achaogen
• Actelion Pharmaceuticals
• AmpliPhi Biosciences
• Aspen Pharmacare
• Astellas Pharma
• AstraZeneca
• Aurobindo Pharma
• Baxter
• Basilea Pharmaceutica
• Bayer HealthCare
• Biocon
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Cempra
• Cipher Pharmaceuticals
• CordenPharma
• Chiesi Farmaceutici
• Eli Lilly
• Exoxemis
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche
• Flynn Pharma
• Incepta Pharmaceuticals
• InSite Vision
• Insmed
• Johnson & Johnson
• Humanigen
• Kyorin Pharmaceutical
• Lupin Pharmaceuticals
• Lytix Biopharma
• Melinta Therapeutics
• Mylan
• Nektar
• Orchid Pharma
• Par Pharmaceutical
• Paratek Pharmaceuticals
• Pernix Therapeutics
• PTC Therapeutics
• RedHill
• Sagent Pharmaceuticals
• Sanofi
• Shionogi
• Starpharma
• Sun Pharmaceutical
• Symbiomix
• Takeda Pharmaceutical
• Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
• Theravance Biopharma
• The Medicines Company
• Valneva
• Wockhardt
Market driver
• Rising prevalence of infectious diseases
Market challenge
• Development of antibiotic-resistant strains
Market trend
• Strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions (M&A)
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Antibiotics: An overview
PART 06: Veterinary drug approval process
PART 07: Antibiotic resistance: An overview
PART 08: Market landscape
PART 09: Pipeline landscape
PART 10: Market segmentation by chemical class
Continued……
