Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

Infections are among the major issues encountered during various orthopedic surgeries, and antibiotic-loaded bone cement is commonly used to avoid any sorts of medical predicaments. To ensure the safety of patients undergoing orthopedic surgeries, the demand for antibiotic-loaded bone cement is increasing across the healthcare industry. The antibiotic-loaded bone cement market is gaining momentum with the growing awareness about the therapeutic effects of antibiotic-loaded bone cement during various orthopedic surgeries. Growing applications of antibiotic-loaded bone cement in most orthopedic surgeries, especially for treating hip and knee joint infection, is likely to boost the growth of the antibiotic-loaded bone cement market in the upcoming years.

Though the effectiveness of antibiotic-loaded bone cement has contributed greatly to the growth of the antibiotic-loaded bone cement market, its economic benefits have been doubted by end-users. Thereby, offering cost-effective and economic benefits of antibiotic-loaded bone cement remains the primary priority for stakeholders in the antibiotic-loaded bone cement market. Manufacturers in the antibiotic-loaded bone cement market are investing heavily in providing more effective products to deal with various problems occurred during orthopedic surgeries such as antibiotic resistance and bacterial adhesion. This marks an emerging trend among leading manufacturers, distributors, and other stakeholders in the antibiotic-loaded bone cement market.

The presence of biomaterials in orthopaedic surgery leads to high risk of developing deep infections. Adhesion of bacteria to the biomaterials and the production of a biofilm is of a major concern. Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement is the pre-fabricated cement which passes certain regulations and is approved by FDA. Antibiotic-loaded bone cement was developed in view of the infections occurring in the orthopaedic surgery. This concept was first introduced in 1970. This is considered only as a support strategy in preventing the onset of infections and not the solution of bacterial prevention. The antibiotic selection is also a fundamental issue for the preparation of antibiotic-loaded bone cement. The antibiotic selected should be a broad spectrum having a low percentage of resistant species. The most regularly used antibiotics in the development of antibiotic-loaded bone cement include gentamycin, tobramycin and vancomycin. These antibiotics can be used alone or in combination. The effectiveness of antibiotic-loaded bone cement is hugely dependent on the choice of antibiotics and their proper mixing of antibiotics with the cement. The addition of antibiotics may play a role in weakening the structure and the mechanical properties of the cement. Many studies demonstrate the antibacterial effectiveness of antibiotic-loaded bone cement for the treatment of deep infections following hip and knee arthroplasty.

Antibiotics used for the preparation of bone cement is in the powder form for better integration with cement as well as lesser interference with the physical properties of the cement. The antibiotic dosage also varies depending on the use for which the cement is intended to use. An ideal antibiotic-loaded bone cement must not affect the normal bone graft characteristics of biocompatibility, bioresorbability, osteoconductivity, osteoinductivity, structural similarity, easy to use, and cost-effectiveness.

Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market: Drivers & Restraints

Growth in the development of synthetic materials and their acceptance fuels the market growth of antibiotic-loaded bone cement. Furthermore, continuous growth in the orthobiologics market, rising geriatric population, increasing public awareness and continuous R&D also supports the market growth. Various key developments such as product advancements and launches, mergers and acquisitions by the market players in the orthobiologics market also drive the market growth in antibiotic-loaded bone cement market. However, stringent regulations may obstruct the growth of antibiotic-loaded bone cement market. Inadequate reimbursement policies for bone grafting may also restrict the market growth. Along with this, a recent publication by the FDA questioned about the role of antibiotic-loaded bone cement spacers for the treatment of periprosthetic joint infection which may further hamper the market growth.

Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market: Segmentation

By Loaded Antibody Type:

Tobramycin

Gentamicin

Vancomycin

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Drug Stores

For reducing bone infections, several strategies have been adopted in the last few years such as stringent and efficient antiseptic operative procedures and systemic antibiotic prophylaxis. The rate of infections has observed a significant reduction from 5–10% to approximately 1-2% during the last twenty years. Among these procedures, the use of antibiotic enriched bone cement is widely used. There exist several issues which are still controversial regarding the use of antibiotic-loaded bone cement such as bacterial adhesion, antibiotic resistance as well as modification in the mechanical properties of the bone cement.

Geographically, the market for antibiotic-loaded bone cement can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global antibiotic-loaded bone cement market owing to the advanced bone grafting procedures in the region and favorable reimbursement scenario. Europe represents the next leading market with Germany, Italy, U.K. and France holding the major share of antibiotic-loaded bone cement market. However, Asia-Pacific represents the highest growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing access to healthcare facilities and improving healthcare infrastructure. MEA represents the least market share globally in the antibiotic-loaded bone cement market and is projected to remain same over the forecast period.

Some of the players in the Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement market includes Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Tecres s.p.a., DePuy Synthes, Teknimed, Exactech, Inc., Heraeus Holding and others.

