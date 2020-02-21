Antibacterial in Agriculture Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Antibacterial in Agriculture Market 2019

Antibiotics are used widely in food animals as growth promoters and to prevent and treat infection.

The global Antibacterial in Agriculture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Antibacterial in Agriculture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antibacterial in Agriculture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DowDuPont

Nippon Soda

Sumitomo Chemical

Bayer Cropscience

Syngenta

FMC Corporation

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Nufarm Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Amide Antibacterials

Antibiotic Antibacterials

Copper-Based Antibacterials

Dithiocarbamate Antibacterials

Other Types

Segment by Application

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Other Modes of Application

