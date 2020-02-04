Antibacterial Drugs: 2019 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Antibacterial Drugs Market to 2022 – Vaccines Retain Market Prominence While Pipeline Offers Innovative Approaches to Tackling Antimicrobial Resistance” to its huge collection of research reports.

The antibacterial drug market covers the drugs used in the prophylaxis and treatment of bacterial infections. With a growing global concern over antimicrobial resistance and its progressive growth, there is a pronounced need for innovation within this market. This report considers the key developments in this market, with particular focus on drugs indicated for use in pneumonia, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), sepsis and tuberculosis.



Drugs for the prevention of bacterial infections are typically vaccines, which help to train the body’s immune system to fight off specific infections, and can therefore help to prevent infections of certain bacterial strains. However, several prophylactic monoclonal antibodies are also currently in development.

Drugs for the treatment of bacterial infections are slightly more varied. Most common are beta-lactam antibiotics, which include the very widely prescribed penicillin. However, bacteria have developed resistance to penicillin by producing beta-lactamase enzymes that break open the beta-lactam ring found in these antibiotics, rendering them ineffective. As a result modern beta-lactams are frequently combination drugs of a beta-lactam and a beta-lactamase inhibitor.

In addition to beta-lactams there are several other classes of drugs used to treat bacterial infections. These include fluoroquinolones, which inhibit DNA gyrase and/or topoisomerase IV; and protein synthesis inhibitors, which have applications within the treatment of bacteria that are resistant to beta-lactam antibiotics. However, bacterial resistance has also developed against these drugs, and as such there is a gap in the market for a new generation of drugs that are effective against drug-resistant bacteria.

The antibacterial market is currently dominated by vaccines, in particular those for the prevention of pneumococcal infections, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. However, recent years have seen key additions in the form of therapies for antibiotic-resistant bacteria, including strains with multi-drug resistance. The number of such products is expected to increase drastically between 2016 and 2022.

Antibiotic resistance has caused a surge in the development of antibiotics:

– How big is the antibiotic pipeline?

– How are companies attempting to overcome antibiotic resistance?

The antibacterial drug market is forecast to rise from around $27.1 billion in 2015 to $35.6 billion in 2022:

– How much will the approval of new products and the patent expiries of existing ones contribute to this market growth?

– Will vaccines continue to drive market revenue?



The pipeline contains a range of molecular targets:

– Which molecular targets are most popular in the current pipeline?

– How many late-stage products are active against drug-resistant bacteria?

– What are the commercial prospects for the most promising late-stage pipeline products?

Big Pharma maintains a strong presence within the antibacterial drug market:

– Which of the leading companies are expected to have the highest share of the market by 2022?

– Which of the leading pharmaceutical companies are expected to bring new products to market during the forecast period?

– Which companies rely heavily of revenues derived from antibacterial drugs?

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape through a comprehensive analysis of innovation in the antibacterial drug market in the context of the overall pipeline and current market landscape. It also includes analysis of the deals landscape, including both licensing deals and co-development deals. Key indications covered in detail include pneumonia, MRSA, sepsis and tuberculosis.

– Understand the current treatment landscape, with portfolios of key marketed products and a focus on historical and forecast sales patterns, and an overview of each drug’s mechanism of action.

– Analyze the antibacterial pipeline through a comprehensive review of the pipeline, segmented by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target. This review also provides a detailed look at antibacterial drug clinical trials, to provide an insight into the risk associated with attempting to bring pipeline antibacterial drugs to market.

– Predict growth in market size, with in-depth market forecasting from 2015 to 2022. The forecast will provide an understanding of how epidemiology trends, new drug entries and new drug patent expirations will influence market value.



