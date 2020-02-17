Anti-wrinkle Cream Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Anti-wrinkle Cream Market 2019

Anti-aging creams are predominantly moisturiser-based cosmeceutical skin care products marketed with the promise of making the consumer look younger by reducing, masking or preventing signs of skin aging.

The global Anti-wrinkle Cream market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-wrinkle Cream volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-wrinkle Cream market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Estee Lauder

L’Oreal

Shiseido

P&G

Unilever

Avon

DIOR

LVMH

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Moisturising Ingredients

Anti-aging Ingredients

Other

Segment by Application

Women

Men

