Anti-Viral Drugs Market 2019 Gross Margin Analysis, Development Status, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Assessment and Potential of the Industry by 2023

Anti-viral drugs are specifically used to treat viral infections and act mostly by inhibiting their target viruses. Viruses are the ultimate parasites as they derive nutrition from the host cell and also hijack and direct its metabolic machinery to synthesize new virus particles. Viruses can live and replicate only inside host body. The growth of antiviral drugs market is driven by factors such as rise in healthcare expenditure, growing research and development investment, emergence of virus life-threatening diseases like bird flu, strong development pipeline and increasing incidence rates of viral infections particularly HIV. WHO estimates 36.7 million people are suffering from HIV/AIDS worldwide with 1.1 million deaths of AIDS-related illnesses in 2015.

Taking all these factors the market for anti-viral drugs is expected to reach $62.67 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The constraints on the market include side effects associated with treatment, the cost of the therapy and poor efficacy and effectiveness of the drugs.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis International AG

AstraZeneca AB

Cipla Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global anti-viral drugs market has been segmented on the basis of on the basis of application, which comprises hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, herpes, influenza and others. On the basis of mechanism of action; market is segmented into nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors and others.

Regional Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, anti-viral drugs market is segmented into four key regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, America is the largest market for anti-viral drugs with Europe tied for the second space. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in anti-viral drugs market.

