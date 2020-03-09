Anti-Slip Coated Paper Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2028

Anti-Slip Coated Paper Market: Overview

Anti-slip coated paper is an ideal solution for maintaining the stability of goods during transportation. Anti-slip coated paper is made up of recycled paper with a dotted non-slip coating which prevents a product from slipping on pallets. Inclination of pallets during material handling is avoided by anti-slip coated paper. Products made up of a number of materials such as wood, Aluminium, Steel, and other industrial materials require anti-slip coated paper during transit. This is economical and has characteristics which are more suitable for transporting of products. Anti-Slip coated paper reduce maintenance and loading unloading time of products by providing high tensile strength. Anti-slip coated paper ensure optimal utilization of space by enabling storage in pallet system. Anti-slip coated paper reduces damages to products during material handling. This property of anti-slip coated paper helps to transport and store more quantity products at a time.

Anti-Slip Coated Paper Market: Dynamics

The global anti-slip coated paper is expected to gain traction with the growing need for economical solutions which reduce the cost of banding and strapping. In addition, anti-slip coated paper being hygienic, is widely accepted for use with food products. The global push for sustainable and recyclable solutions is also anticipated to boost sales of products such as anti-slip coated paper. The global shipping industry has witnessed high growth in the last decade with the growth in trade between countries. The need for protective solutions that could reduce the risk of damage during transit is expected to generate substantial demand for anti-slip coated paper. The global antic-slip coated paper market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth of the industries such as the food & beverage industry, electronics industry, and chemical industry among others. Furthermore, as global trade becomes more streamlined, the demand for anti-slip coated paper is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period.

Anti-Slip Coated Paper Market: Segmentation

The global anti-slip coated paper market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of barrier type, the anti-slip coated paper market segmented into –

Water & water vapors

Grease

Others

On the basis of coated side, the anti-slip coated paper market segmented into –

Single Side anti-slip coated paper

Double Side anti-slip coated paper

On the basis of end use industry, the anti-slip coated paper market segmented into –

Food and Beverages Industry

Electronics industry

Tobacco industry

Chemical industry

Automotive industry

Others

Anti-Slip Coated Paper Market: Geographical Outlook

The anti-slip coated paper market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ is the largest anti-slip coated paper market followed by North America and Western Europe. China and India are witnessing more demand for anti-slip coated paper due to increasing manufacturing and transportation of goods. The government regulations for material handling is playing a vital role in growth of Anti-Slip Coated Paper market. Import and Export of different material between developing regions also facilitate the growth of the global anti-slip coated paper market. Owing to increasing import and export to maintain goods in the warehouse without any loss are very important, which is further expected to boost the growth of the global anti-slip coated paper market. Due to food and beverages industries excessive production and transportation, anti-slip coated paper market can further grow.

Anti-Slip Coated Paper Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global anti-slip coated paper market are – CGP Inc., Dura-Fibre, LLC, Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, Specialty Coating & Laminating LLC, W Bosch GmbH & Co. KG Papier-Und Folienwerke, Continental Paper & Plastics Corp., Delta Paper Mills Limited, Falcon Packaging & Converting Ltd., PAL-Cut A/S, Schill + Seilacher GmbH, ASPI Technologies, Opprocon Inc, Endupak SAS, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, International Paper. Co., and Crown Paper Converting Inc

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

