Anti-Skid Mats Market – Major Driven by Rise in Urbanization and Infrastructure Construction and Usage of Tiles in Construction

Anti-skid mats are non-slippery mats that help in preventing trips, slips, and falls. Anti-skid mats are particularly used on floors having liquid spills. These mats are suitable for working tables, kitchen drawers, slippery floors, and cabinet and wardrobes shelves. Anti-skid mats are affordable and available in sustainable designs. These mats are primarily made of rubber to enhance traction with the floor and inhabit moisture simultaneously. Anti-skid mats are used in commercial, residential, and industrial applications. In terms of residential application, anti-skid mats are used in kitchen, bathroom, pool side, patios, and garages. In commercial and industrial sectors, these mats are used at entrances, passages, particular units at working areas, and office hallways. Anti-skid mats are in high demand owing to their toughness and durability. Anti-skid mats are generally manufactured with recycled and reclaimed materials, such as, discarded or used automobile tires to make them environment-friendly.

Major driver of the growth of the anti-skid mats market is rise in urbanization and infrastructure construction, and usage of tiles in construction. Anti-skid mats are commonly used in tiles to obstruct the slipperiness of tiles. Rise in demand for anti-skid mats at workplaces owing to increase in accidents at workplaces, such as, trips, falls, and slips, is expected to drive the global anti-skid market during the forecast period. In addition, use of anti-skid mats enhances the aesthetic appeal of residential and commercial areas. Demand for nonslip floors, particularly in industries, is rising.

These factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the anti-skid mats market across the world in the next few years. Additionally, rise in government regulations and their implementation for safety from slips, falls, and trips are expected to propel the anti-skid mats market. Presence of a large number of small and medium-sized players in the anti-skid mats market, particularly in Asia Pacific, is likely to create steep competition in the market in the near future.

Get Brochure For More Industry [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57855

However, concerns regarding the quality of anti-skid mats manufactured by local and regional players are projected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the growing oil & gas and manufacturing industries are likely to generate significant demand for anti-skid mats as these mates are widely used in these industries.

The global anti-skid mats market can be classified based on type, distribution channel, application, and region. In terms of type, the market can be segmented into PVC, polypropylene fiber, thermoplastic rubber, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market can be classified into online, suppliers & distributors, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and others (departmental stores & independent stores). In terms of application, the anti-skid mats market can be categorized into commercial, industrial, and residential. Geographically. the global anti-skid mats market can be categorized into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Italy, Germany, Russia, the U.K., Sweden, Spain, and Poland), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, New Zealand, Australia, and Southeast Asia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in anti-skid mats market include The 3M Company, Cintas, Birrus Matting Systems, Promo Matting, Forbo International, EBCO, NoTrax, Bergo Flooring, Apache Mills, UniFirst, KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES, Unimat Industries, American Floor Mats, Promo Matting, Eagle Mat and Floor Products, Crown Matting Technologies, and Milliken & Company. Manufacturers are enhancing their research and development capabilities and making efforts to improve the quality, packaging, and design of their products. They are also focusing on new structured innovative products, such as, anti-skid mats in various sizes and shapes, raw material, and attractive designs. This is likely to lead to the introduction of advanced products in the market during the forecast period.