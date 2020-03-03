Anti-settling Agents Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018 – 2028

Anti-settling Agents Market Introduction

Chemical compounds or additives added in paint and coating formulations to delay the solidification and drying of paint and extend its shelf life are known as anti-settling agents. Anti-settling agents enhance the viscosity of the paint by developing a strong and long lasting thixotropic structure. To retard the settling and maintain uniform consistency throughout the film, anti-settling agents modify the rheological properties of paints and coatings. Hence, anti-settling agents upgrade the paint quality. Anti-settling agents with high surface activity help freely suspend inorganic solids such as clay, zinc oxide and iron oxide in water-based as well as oil-based paint formulations.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1443

Among all kinds of anti-settling agents, fumed silica (also known as pyrogenic silica) anti-settling agents are the most widely used for applications where retaining the color of the film is highly desirable. Attributing to the distinctive ability of fumed silica anti-settling agents in preserving the color of paints and coatings, it witnesses steady demand from formulators. Moreover, fumed silica also retains film stability and reduces wetting. Organic bentonite is another example of anti-settling agents. The benefits of organic bentonite are that along with being used as anti-settling agents, it can also act as a thickener in coatings. On the other hand, factors such as easily produced brush marks, deep color and poor transparency pose a limitation to the application of these anti-settling agents. For excellent pigment suspension properties, poly-olefin particles are used. Poly-olefin particles are anti-settling agents and also offer anti-sagging properties.

Market Dynamics

Anti-settling agents play a prominent role in the modern paints and coatings industry. Anti-settling agents have proved to have a significant influence on the production, storage, painting and film performance of paints. Attributing to the growing real estate and housing demand worldwide, paints along with anti-settling agents markets are expected to experience upward growth. The demand can either be met by upgrading the existing products to augment their use in paints and coatings or by developing new products to meet the ever-changing demand from end users. In both the approaches, research, development and innovation will drive the market.

The paint and coating industry is highly affected by environmental policies. As the world is shifting from conventional paints and coatings to minimal or zero-VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) content, the products that are incompatible with the changing policies will perceive this shift as a restraint. However, the anti-settling agents market is pegged to be minimally affected by such changes.

Ask For Customized Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1443

Regional Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to experience an increase in the demand for paints and coatings and hence, the anti-settling agents market will also follow an upward trajectory in this region. Attributing to the booming real estate industry in North America, the region is expected to follow Asia pacific in terms of anti-settling agents, followed by Europe. Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) anti-settling agents markets are also expected to grow at moderate rates during the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global anti-settling agents market identified across the value chain include Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, BYK Additives & Instruments, PT Indoreksa LokaMandiri, Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd., Lysurf Chemical Co., Ltd., K-Tech (India) Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Rank Additives Pvt. Ltd. and Elementis Plc.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1443/S

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.factmr.com/