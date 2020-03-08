Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Market CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast – 2026 | Novartis, Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Future Market Insights has recently published a report titled “Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018 – 2026).” The report states that despite the uncertainty in terms of political and economic scenario, the global healthcare industry is expected to receive a positive push from sectors such as medical imaging, in-vitro diagnostics, biotech and pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. Key markets across the world are facing an enormous rise in demand for critical care services that are pushing global healthcare spending levels to unimaginable limits. A speedily multiplying geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and cardiac disease, rising awareness among patients and high investments in clinical innovation are a few of the factors that are impacting the performance of the global healthcare industry at present. As a result of these factors, the global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2026.

Growing Geriatric Population to Augur Adoption

Rising prevalence of osteoporosis is considered to be an important factor driving the global market, as the growing number of patients will also increase the demand for drugs and therapy. Furthermore, due to the absence of any substitutes such as surgery, demand for osteoporosis drugs is increasing constantly. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, almost 50% of the global bone fracture incidences would occur in the Asia Pacific region by 2050 end. A high occurrence and incidence rate of the disease is considered an important driver for the market. Furthermore, rising geriatric population is considered to be an important factor for the growth of the market in the coming years, although patent expiries of leading brands would considerably slow down the growth rate.

Bisphosphonates to Lead Among Drug Types

The global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market has been segmented on the basis of drug type into bisphosphonates, calcitonin, estrogen or hormone replacement therapy, biologics, and anabolics. Among these, bisphosphonates is expected to emerge dominant by the end of 2026 with a valuation of around US$ 5,941 Mn in the same year.

Companies to Fight for Patent Rights

Leading companies in the market are competing against each other to gain patent rights on the different novel drugs that are being introduced in the market. This is further expected to intensify competition in the global market in the long run. Some of the companies operating in the global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market are Novartis, Johnson and Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Roche, Pfizer, MERCK, and AMGEN, among others.