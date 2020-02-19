Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects

The global anti-obesity drugs market is growing significantly, due to high prevalence of obesity and rich pipeline for anti-obesity drugs. The presence of large patient pool and massive unexplored market in the emerging economies, such as India and China, are creating ample opportunities for the growth of the global anti-obesity drugs market. The advanced research and development facilities, and new drug developments by the key players are propelling the demand for improved and cost-effective anti-obesity drugs, thus driving the growth of the global anti-obesity drugs market.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the global anti-obesity drugs market are increasing awareness regarding obesity, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, increasing lifestyle related diseases, growing incidences of obesity and obesity related diseases. In addition, the major players are investing huge capital for the research and development of anti-obesity drugs; hence, fueling the growth of the global anti-obesity drugs market. However, stringent regulatory approvals, high cost of anti-obesity prescription drugs, and increasing patient compliance for surgical procedures are some of the factors, restraining the growth of the global anti-obesity drugs market to some extent.

Some of the major players operating in the global anti-obesity drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orexigen Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Zafgen, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, and Norgine B.V.

