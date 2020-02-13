Anti-money Laundering Software Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Anti-money Laundering Software Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 “Research To Its Database.

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Anti-money Laundering Software in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Cellent Finance Solutions

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Anti-money Laundering Software Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Transaction Monitoring Software

1.2.2 Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

1.2.3 Customer Identity Management Software

1.2.4 Compliance Management Software

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Tier 1 Financial Institution

1.3.2 Tier 2 Financial Institution

1.3.3 Tier 3 Financial Institution

1.3.4 Tier 4 Financial Institution

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Thomson Reuters

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Thomson Reuters Anti-money Laundering Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Fiserv

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Fiserv Anti-money Laundering Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 SAS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 SAS Anti-money Laundering Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 SunGard

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 SunGard Anti-money Laundering Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Experian

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Experian Anti-money Laundering Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 ACI Worldwide

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 ACI Worldwide Anti-money Laundering Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Tonbeller

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Tonbeller Anti-money Laundering Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Banker’s Toolbox

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Anti-money Laundering Software Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Banker’s Toolbox Anti-money Laundering Software Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

………..CONTINUED

