Anti Microbial Coating Market Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2018

This report by Transparency Market Research aims to evaluate competitiveness of the antimicrobial coatings market in a global scenario. The report segments the market on the basis of product types, applications and geography, estimating and forecasting market volumes and revenues for the period from 2012 to 2018. The report strives to effectively portray the demand and supply characteristics of antimicrobial coatings by providing historical data from 2010 and a forecast of market numbers until 2018 along with accurate analysis of revenues and volumes.

The antimicrobial coatings market by product type focuses on antimicrobial powder coatings such as silver and other materials as well as on surface modifications and coatings. The market has also been segmented on the basis of microbes such as E. Coli, Listeria, Pseudomonas and others.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volumes, with revenues being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly available grade of antimicrobial coating has been considered and customized product pricing has not been included. The market has been analyzed based on expected demand and the market data for each application and end user segments is based on demand volumes and corresponding revenues. The prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from regional suppliers, distributors and direct selling regional producers.

We have considered prices of antimicrobial coatings as per industry standard based on manufacturer feedback and application requirement. Market data is based on current information and forecasts have been based on expected demand from applications segments such as, indoor air quality, mold remediation, medical/healthcare, antimicrobial textiles, construction and food. We have used the bottom up approach to arrive at the global market considering individual application segments and integrating them to arrive at the global market. The applications have been further bifurcated using top down approach to derive the regional product market consumption. The study covers the antrimicrobial coatings market taking into account the sales of registered companies in the market. We have not included the unorganized sectors of the market due to lack of secondary or primary data on this segment. We have not considered inflation to estimate forecast for our market.