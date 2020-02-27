Anti-Fungal Drug Market is currently valued at $13.8 billion and is expected to growth at a CAGR of 3.7%. This figure converts to a valuation of $17.7 billion by 2023. Key players are Novartis AG, Pfizer, Merck, Bayer AG, Astellas Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. And Johnson & Johnson

Description

The anti-fungal drug market caters to the infections caused due to fungal growth which in turn is primarily due to un-hygienic living conditions and unhealthy surroundings. These environments facilitate the growth of the fungal agents which may lead to either skin infection (Superficial) or systemic infection which might be caused due to inhalation of the infection. The diseases caused in these cases are not life-threatening. The anti-fungal drug market is currently valued at $13.8 billion and is expected to growth at a CAGR of 3.7%. This figure converts to a valuation of $17.7 billion by 2023.

Market Dynamics (drivers of growth and inhibitors)

The widespread prevalence of fungal infection is the key driver for the growth of this market. There are multitudes of fungal infection and increasing awareness about the same is also adding to the growth of this industry. The number of cases recorded, of such infections, is increasing, essentially in the developing countries. In response to the above trends, government policies are being formed for fighting diseases arising from such infections. All this together is acting as an important driver of growth. The growth of the healthcare industry and the recording and availability of information related to such diseases is also helping the industry to grow. The PPP model in the pharmaceutical industry and the growth of Over the Counter anti-fungal drugs also contribute substantially to the growth of the Industry.

The resistance towards such drugs is the major inhibitor of growth. The population which I getting immune to these anti-fungal drugs is increasing every day. This, in-turn, leads to higher R&D expenditures and thus in a way slows down the momentum of growth in the industry. The presence of counterfeit drug has been a major inhibitor in the healthcare industry as a whole and the anti-fungal drug market is no exception. Also, the continuously improving technology is another reason which might stall the growth in this industry.

Market Segmentation (Classification)

The market can be segmented based on the drug type as follows:

1. Azoles

2. Echinocandins

3. Polyenes

4. Allylamines

Amongst these Azoles is the most famous. The Echinocandins are the most recent

introduction to this segmentation.

The market can be segmented based on the infection type given below:

1. Superficial Antifungal infections: These are essentially skin infections which are caused when an individual comes in contact with the fungal agent.

2. Systemic Antifungal infections: These are caused when an individual inhales the fungal agents

Based on the dosage forms the market can be segmented into powders, ointments, drugs etc.

Based on the indications of medical tests (Therapeutics) the market can be bifurcated into1

1. Aspergillosis

2. Dermatophytosis

3. Candidiasis

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

The market size is the largest for the North America geography. This can be attributed to the greater awareness among the people in these regions and also the R&D spend of the companies in this region. However the growth of this industry is fastest in the Asia Pacific market this is due to the increasing awareness about such diseases, increasing in expenditure towards healthcare, increase in per capita income. Based on the size of the regions are

placed in the descending order below:

North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East

Opportunities

The increase in expenditure by the governments for healthcare, increasing R&D activity and availability of funds both by the public and private funding is an opportunity for this industry to grow. The growth pace of developing countries especially China and India will open up a big market base for the anti-fungal industry

Key Players:

The key players in this industry are Novartis AG, Pfizer, Merck, Bayer AG, Astellas Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson etc. In order to increase their market share, these players are paying high attention to product development and inter-company agreements. One of the concerns faced by them is the 60% share of generic drugs in the industry.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation:

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

