Anti-Fraud Management System Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Anti-Fraud Management System market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Anti-Fraud Management System breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

SAS Fraud Management uses industry-leading data analytics and machine learning to monitor payments and nonmonetary transactions, as well as events, enabling you to identify and respond to unwanted and suspicious behavior in real time.

Global Anti-Fraud Management System market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-Fraud Management System.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Anti-Fraud Management System capacity, production, value, price and market share of Anti-Fraud Management System in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SAP SE

Capgemini

SAS Institute

BAE Systems Inc

Fiserv Inc

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation

ACI Worldwide

Threatmetrix

Anti-Fraud Management System Breakdown Data by Type

Insurance claims

Electronic payment

Anti-Fraud Management System Breakdown Data by Application

Retail

Government/public sector

Real estate

Anti-Fraud Management System Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Anti-Fraud Management System Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The development of the Internet has been a major revolution in the world’s technology sector, enabling smooth communication regardless of distance. While at first developed for enterprise and government purposes, the Internet has become almost a primary need for private consumers all over the world. With the growth of social media, the Internet has become even more relevant and necessary for individual consumers all over the world. An increasing number of countries are focusing on developing widespread Internet connectivity across their territories to enable smooth connection between their citizens and the outside world. The level of development of the Internet and other communication infrastructure is often seen as a mark of the country’s progress due to the economic implications of the connectivity enabled by the Internet.

……Continued

