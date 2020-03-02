Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Key Players, Size, Share Report, Global Size, Research by Region Forecast to 2023

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Overview:

Anti-corrosion coatings have a wide number of applications which make them indispensable in a variety of industries. Market Research Future (MRFR), has observed that the market is set to display a CAGR of 5.3% during the assessment period of 2018 to 2023. Coatings with corrosion resistance are highly useful in a variety of industries where metals are used extensively. Significant growth of the market is expected to generate a market value of approximately USD 33.27 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

Moreover, infrastructure is updated on an ongoing basis which leads to consistent demand for anti-corrosion coatings. The growth of the marine and shipbuilding industry due to growing offshore activities is a key factor driving the anti-corrosion coatings market. Development of coatings with minimal environmental impact is expected to lead to opportunities for growth of the global anti-corrosion coatings market.

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Key Players:

Prominent players in the global anti-corrosion coatings market include:

PPG Industries,

Wacker Chemie AG,

RPM International Inc.,

3M,

Hempel Group,

Valspar,

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd,

Bluchem,

BASF SE,

The Dow Chemical Company and others. These players have been included in MRFR’s analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Segmentation:

The global anti-corrosion coatings market is segmented, in MRFR’s report on the basis of types, application, end-users, and region. By types, the market is segmented into zinc, acrylic, epoxy, silicone, chlorinated rubber, polyurethane alkyd, and others.

By application, the market is categorized into powder coatings, water-based coatings, solvent-based coatings, and others.

By end-users, market segments include automotive, energy, marine, shipbuilding, oil & gas, energy, transport, and others. The others segment under end-users includes power plants, wastewater treatment plants, wind turbines, construction, and pipes & tanks.

Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific has the largest share of the global anti-corrosion coatings market with China and Japan leading regional market growth. The APAC market displays a high demand for water based and solvent based coatings, particularly in emerging economies such as India, Taiwan, and South Korea. Moreover, there is a high production of anti-corrosion coatings in the region due to the region’s reputation as a manufacturing hub.

North America is the second largest market for the production of anti-corrosion water based and solvent based coatings. Led by the U.S, the North American region has a high concentration of leading market players.

