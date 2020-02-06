Anti-block Additives Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview | 2026

Anti-block additives are substances that are added to plastic sheets and films to prevent them from sticking to each other. They improve the processing, life-cycle, and performance of the films. Anti-block additives are used in making polyolefin films. They tend to decrease the coefficient of friction between films and thus prevent them from adhering to each other. Anti-block additives can be of two types: organic (diatomaceous earth, talc, kaolin, mica, etc.) or inorganic (silicones, fatty acids, amides, etc.) depending on their composition. Anti-block additives are readily used in applications where high clarity films with non-adhesive surfaces are desired.

Anti-block Additives Market: Overview

Based on type of polymer film, the anti-block additives market can be classified into high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene(LDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), and others. The BOPP films segment is expected to show the significant growth in terms of anti- block additives consumption. In terms of application, the anti-block additives market can be categorized into packaging and non-packaging. Based on end-user, the anti-block additives market can be segmented into agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and food industry. Agriculture is a dominant end-user industry segment of the anti-block additives market.

Anti-block Additives Market: Trends & Developments

Diatomaceous earth and talc are the most commonly used additives. Among the types of additives, the organic additives segment accounts for a prominent market share compared to the inorganic additives segment. Inorganic additives are known to offer better anti-blocking properties compared to inorganic additives. Apart from better properties, inorganic additives such as diatomaceous earth and talc are easily available and are an economical option.

Anti-block Additives Market: Drivers & Restrains

The agriculture industry primarily uses sheets and films for greenhouse applications along with packaging films for packaging of agricultural output. The greenhouse films are desired to be UV resistant and thermally stable. Polyolefin films are readily used for this purpose. Increased demand for anti-block additives from the agricultural sector is projected to boost the anti-block additives market.

LDPE, HDPE, and polypropylene are the most widely used plastics. They are being increasingly recycled and reused due to rise in awareness about environmental issues caused by improper disposal of plastics. Their ability to be recycled is a primary driver of their increased global consumption. This is anticipated to propel the anti-block additives market in the coming years.

Anti-block Additives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the Anti-block Additives market are Arkema (France), Croda International Plc.(UK), W. R. Grace (U.S.), Honeywell (U.S.), A. Schulman Inc. (U.S.), Fine Organics (India), Evonik Industries (Germany), Imerys S. A. (France), Specialty Minerals Inc. (U.S.), and Hoffmann Mineral GmbH (Germany).