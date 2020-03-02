Anti-Adhesion Coatings Market Growth to Be Fuelled by 2018-2028

Anti-Adhesion Coatings Market Introduction

Anti-adhesion coatings are surface coatings applied to avoid deposition of contaminants and particles. Anti-adhesion coatings also exhibit low surface energy and excellent wear resistance when the mechanical load imposed on them is heavy. Anti-adhesion coatings provide hardness through diamond-like carbon coatings and layers of chromium nitride. Anti-adhesion coatings also possess various beneficial properties, such as lotus effect, which makes them hydrophobic. The hydrophobic nature of anti-adhesion coatings allows them to resist water from spreading over a coated surface. Anti-adhesion coatings also help in preventing the bonding of limescale with elastomer seals. The use of anti-adhesion coatings on plastic material moulds enhances de-moulding while also preventing distortion of parts. Anti-adhesion coatings are applied on tools used in the paint industry as these tool surfaces can easily get saturated with liquid paint or powder. The paint or powder forms a layer on the surface of the tool, which is hard to clean. Anti-adhesion coatings prevent the formation of such layers on tools.

Market Dynamics

The growing population is giving a boost to the food industry. The growth of the food industry is expected boost the demand for anti-adhesion coatings. High temperature applications of anti-adhesion coatings are expected to enhance the demand for anti-adhesion coatings in chemical industry applications, such as heat exchanger equipment. The application of anti-adhesion coatings to improve corrosion and wear resistance is expected to accelerate the sales of anti-adhesion coatings in the automotive industry. Further, growing use of anti-adhesion coatings on equipment used in waste water treatment is expected to help in the sales growth of anti-adhesion coatings. Anti-adhesion coatings available in the market come in different color collection and print designs. However, high durability and long service life of anti-adhesion coatings will retard their sales in the market. The anti-adhesion coating materials are known to negatively affect human health. This particular factor may stagnate the sales of anti-adhesion coatings in near future.

Regional Outlook

The food processing industry is expanding at a fast pace in the European region. Along with the food processing industry, pharmaceutical industry is also growing in Europe and these two industries are expected to provide a good platform for the growth of anti-adhesion coatings market. The North American region has a well-established and growing automobile sector along with a fast growing food processing industry, which is expected to help in the growth of anti-adhesion coatings market in the region. China and India, being emerging markets for anti-adhesion coatings, are expected to increase the demand for anti-adhesion coatings with their growing plastic, food processing, pharmaceutical and automotive industries. South East Asia has shown good growth in its rubber industry, which is expected to help in the growth of sales of anti-adhesion coatings in the region. Japan with its growing pharmaceutical and food processing industries is expected to boost the sales of anti-adhesion coatings in near future. The Latin American region with its moderately growing food processing and pharmaceutical industry is expected to help in the growth of sales of anti-adhesion coatings up to a certain limit. The Middle East and Africa has shown good growth in automobile sales in recent years. Increasing sales of automobiles will enhance the growth of the automotive industry, thereby creating a platform for the sales of anti-adhesion coatings.

List of Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the anti-adhesion coatings market are:

Dechema.

ENCE GmbH.

Emuref.

KB RollerTech Kopierwalzen GmbH.

Flourotechnique.

3M.

Bridgedots Techservices Pvt., Ltd.

Orion industries.

The Chemours Company FC, LLC.

Micro Surface Corp.

