Anthocyanin Market Investigation & Industry Evolution till the end of 2027

FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Anthocyanin Market to Witness Steady Expansion through 2019-2027 | Industry Players are Cayman Chemical Company, Extrasynthese, Organic Herb Inc., etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the anthocyanin market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global anthocyanin market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 4% CAGR during the period until 2027.

Apart from the forenamed, the anthocyanin market report also features other players operating in the global market space. The remaining players featured in the report on anthocyanin market include Symrise AG, Cayman Chemical Company, Extrasynthese, Organic Herb Inc., ROHA Dyechem Pvt. Ltd, Secna Group, and Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd.

The anthocyanin market remains a fragmented landscape and is characterized by wide-spread presence of regional players. The fragmented nature of anthocyanin market can be a consequence of multiple factors, with low entry barriers and sluggish rate of product innovation being two of the prominent ones. The tier 1 players hold around 15-25% of the market share and remain highly focused on business expansion.

Early recognition of the evolving industry trends and successful incorporation in line with the same remains a key strategy of tier-1 players to proliferate in this fragmented market space. Furthermore, the tier 1 players are also participating in strategic alliances to enhance their production capacities and reap sizeable profits.

Anthocyanin is gaining steady popularity as an ingredient in pharmaceuticals and specialty drugs in the wake of its potential health benefits. Therapeutic impact of anthocyanin, combined with its neuroprotective, anti-oxidative, and anti-cancer attributes makes it an ideal ingredient in case of pharmaceuticals and specialty drugs.

Anthocyanin also offers exceptional benefits in treatment of vision and cardiovascular diseases, which is reinvigorating its popularity in the pharmaceutical spectrum. Competency in terms of exhibiting antiviral properties and its efficacy against carcinogenesis is further fostering its popularity in the pharmaceuticals and specialty drugs sector.

Rising concerns for cognitive well-being have spurred the consumption of nutritional supplements. With proper nutrition demonstrating great potential in maintenance and improvement of brain health and function, people are highly convinced to replace their conventional foods with functional and nutritional supplements. Among a myriad of plant-based pigments with nutritional wellness, anthocyanin has been swiftly gaining acceptance for use in foods and beverages. Multiple studies favor the use of anthocyanin in supplements, on the back of a multitude of health benefits associated. For instance, a study featured in the European Journal of Nutrition unveiled that supplements including dried blueberry powder, with high concentration of anthocyanins, aid in improvement of brain power in children aged in the range of 7 to 10. Though there are not many solid claims on anthocyanin being the new ‘super food’, its contribution in the direction of health and wellness remains undeniable, thereby fuelling its popularity in the nutritional supplement products.

The use of additives in the food industry arouse from technological requirements. Multi-stage production processes, large-scale product diversification, rising fad for seasonal foods, and need for quality standardization have necessitated universal adoption of additives in the food sector. Use of colorant additives in the food industry, in case of processing as well as storage, has gained traction against the backdrop of color being a pivotal factor framing positive as well as negative consumer perceptions.

Natural anthocyanin serves as a secondary metabolite and possesses great antioxidant properties in vitro, which is fuelling its eminence as one of the popular food additives. Furthermore, the color behavior and stability during storage are two key factors responsible for fostering use of anthocyanin in beverages, confectionery, and bakery fillings.

