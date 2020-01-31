Antenna Integrated Radio Market is driven by demand for rapid network connectivity owing to the growth in data traffic

An antenna integrated radio is a radio solution that is built on a very unique design that integrates the antenna with a radio unit. Integration of the antenna with the radio unit helps reduce energy consumption and installation time significantly. The time required to install an antenna integrated radio is less, since it has lower interconnections as compared to conventional site solution. This solution significantly reduces power consumption (up to 42%) largely due to reduced feeder loss and simplified cooling.

Demand for rapid network connectivity is rising owing to the growth in data traffic, due to strong penetration of smartphones around the globe. Increase in data traffic has led to the development of 4th generation (4G) connectivity. Rising demand for more data has created a challenge for telecom operators to maintain the cost of building and operation of network. Consequently, mobile base stations are being changed In order to deal with the situation.

Commonly, a remote radio head or radio unit is utilized, as it reduces radio transmission loss. This radio unit is currently being placed adjacent to an antenna on a building’s rooftop. Therefore, operators are facing a new challenge of securing more space for the installation of radio unit and antenna. Installation of Remote Radio Head (RRH) and antennas on a building rooftop or on a small tower in big cities has become quite difficult, both from a esthetics perspective and network development/building point of view. Therefore, an AIR was developed in order to solve this problem in a distributed cell site.

In traditional cell sites, the antenna and the radio unit are connected through a long cable, which usually led to transmission loss. However, the problem of transmission loss has been completely eliminated by AIR, thereby resulting in energy saving. Furthermore, the challenge related to CPAEX (Capital expenditure) and Operational expenditure (OPEX) is also minimized. Antennas and the radio unit were installed separately in a traditional site structure, leading to considerably higher installation cost and space leasing costs; however, with an integrated solution, operators can easily reduce installation costs since only a single solution needs to be installed within the given space.

Antenna Integrated Radio Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global antenna integrated radio market is largely driven by the rise in demand for more efficient site structure among telecom operators, which utilizes the available resources. Conventional and distributed site structures were posing several challenges for operators in terms of cost and space required. Operators are switching toward the integrated antenna radio, as the integrated solution solves several problems. Moreover, the pressure on existing networks has increased owing to the significant rise in demand for better speed and coverage by mobile broadband and end-users. Therefore, small cell site is likely to be required by telecom operators in order to fulfill the future demand. This, in turn, is expected to require antenna integrated radio solution.

Global installation of small cell is a key factor driving the antenna integrated radio market. Commercial rollout of 5G infrastructure has led to the rapid rise in installation of small cell. Operators around the globe are using small cell infrastructure to increase their network capacity. Rising implementation of small cell is anticipated to fuel the demand for such integrated solution.

Antenna Integrated Radio Market – Segmentation

The global antenna integrated radio market can be segmented based on region. In terms of region, the antenna integrated radio market can be bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Telecommunication operators in different countries have already switched to the integrated solution and have witnessed significant reduction in expenditure.

Antenna Integrated Radio Market – Key Players

Players operating in antenna integrated radio market have been continually involved in research and development (R&D) in order to improve the solution and offer the best-in-class antenna integrated radio solution. Key players operating in the global market include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, KMW Communications Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.