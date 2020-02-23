ANOMALY DETECTION SERVICE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

Anomaly detection can be termed as a process to identify anomalies such as an unusual shift in the process or event in an operation that does not follow the expected pattern or dataset. These shift in the usual pattern of the event is the major cause of a fault, defect or an error in the process.
Anomaly detection is widely used for applications such as intrusion detection, fraud detection, system, health monitoring, and many others in a similar ecosystem. The major factor contributing to the growth of anomaly detection market is the growing number of connected devices in a network. The larger the network, more chances of traffic congestion leading to unusual patterns in the network. Anomaly detection identifies these strange patterns in network traffic that could be a major reason for intrusion detection, cyber-attacks, and fraud detection.
In 2018, the global Anomaly Detection Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Anomaly Detection Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anomaly Detection Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
SAS Institute
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
HPE
Symantec
Trend Micro
Anodot
Guardian Analytics
Happiest Minds
Gurucul
Flowmon Networks
Trustwave Holdings
LogRhythm
Wipro
Splunk
Securonix
GreyCortex
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Service
Professional Service
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Defense and Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Anomaly Detection Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Anomaly Detection Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
