Anomaly Detection Service Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Anomaly detection can be termed as a process to identify anomalies such as an unusual shift in the process or event in an operation that does not follow the expected pattern or dataset. These shift in the usual pattern of the event is the major cause of a fault, defect or an error in the process.

Anomaly detection is widely used for applications such as intrusion detection, fraud detection, system, health monitoring, and many others in a similar ecosystem. The major factor contributing to the growth of anomaly detection market is the growing number of connected devices in a network. The larger the network, more chances of traffic congestion leading to unusual patterns in the network. Anomaly detection identifies these strange patterns in network traffic that could be a major reason for intrusion detection, cyber-attacks, and fraud detection.

In 2018, the global Anomaly Detection Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Anomaly Detection Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anomaly Detection Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

SAS Institute

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

HPE

Symantec

Trend Micro

Anodot

Guardian Analytics

Happiest Minds

Gurucul

Flowmon Networks

Trustwave Holdings

LogRhythm

Wipro

Splunk

Securonix

GreyCortex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed Service

Professional Service

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Defense and Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Anomaly Detection Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Anomaly Detection Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

