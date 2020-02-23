Animation, VFX & Game Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The entire Animation, VFX & Games market continues to grow in the foreseeable future, and with the increased consumer spending on entertainment products and the higher visual requirements for Animation & Game production, Animation, VFX & Games will gain growing industry influence.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 26.43% in 2013 and 22.77% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%, while China ranked the first markets with the market share of 26.90% in 2017, driven by market and national government policy.

The global Animation, VFX & Game market is valued at 376100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 453000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Animation, VFX & Game.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Animation, VFX & Game market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Animation, VFX & Game market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

TencentSonyActivision BlizzardMicrosoftNintendoNeteaseWalt Disney Animation StudiosNBCUniversalWarner BrosFramestoreTOEI ANIMATION

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Animation & VFX

Game & VFX

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Anime

Film

Video Game

Table Of Contents:

1 Animation, VFX & Game Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Animation, VFX & Game1.2 Classification of Animation, VFX & Game by Types1.2.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Animation, VFX & Game Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Animation & VFX

1.2.4 Game & VFX

1.3 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market by Application1.3.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Anime

1.3.3 Film

1.3.4 Video Game

1.4 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market by Regions1.4.1 Global Animation, VFX & Game Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Animation, VFX & Game Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Animation, VFX & Game Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Animation, VFX & Game Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Animation, VFX & Game Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Animation, VFX & Game Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Animation, VFX & Game (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Tencent2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Animation, VFX & Game Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Tencent Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sony2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Animation, VFX & Game Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sony Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Activision Blizzard2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Animation, VFX & Game Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Activision Blizzard Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Microsoft2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Animation, VFX & Game Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Microsoft Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Nintendo2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Animation, VFX & Game Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Nintendo Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Netease2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Animation, VFX & Game Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Netease Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Walt Disney Animation Studios2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Animation, VFX & Game Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Walt Disney Animation Studios Animation, VFX & Game Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

