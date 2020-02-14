ANIMATION DESIGN SOFTWARE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Animation design software enables the construction of images and visual effects and is used in various applications including the creation of high-end games, computer graphics, animated movies, web pages, and animated study materials.

During 2017, the media and entertainment industry in the end-user segment dominated the global design software market. The utilization of animation design software for movies, television programs, print media such as newspapers and magazines, concerts, award shows, advertisements, M&E videos, and Internet media drives the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in demand for 3D animation movies and the release of their sequels will augment the segment’s growth over the next four years.

In 2018, the global Animation Design Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Animation Design Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animation Design Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Adobe

Corel Corporation

Blender Foundation

DAZ 3D

Xara Group

Nemetschek

NewTek

Nintendo

Pixologic

SideFX

Smith Micro Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D Animation

3D Animation

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment Industry

Gaming Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

