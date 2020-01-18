Animal Vaccines Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2020

Vaccines make animals disease-immune for a particular disease. In biological terms, vaccination against a particular pathogen aims to mimic the development of naturally acquired immunity by inoculation of non-pathogenic but immunogenic components of that pathogen. Animal vaccines market is dominated by production animals due to increasing global consumption of meat and milk products. The animal vaccines market can be segmented into seven categories based on animal type namely livestock, companion animals, poultry, equine, aquaculture, and other animal vaccines. Some of the key segments are further categorized based on the application of these animals. The livestock vaccines can be segmented into bovine vaccines and small ruminant vaccines, whereas the companion animal vaccines include canine vaccines and feline vaccines.

Based on technology, animal vaccines market are categorized under seven key segments namely live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, conjugate vaccines, recombinant vaccines and DNA vaccines.DNA vaccines is growing at the fastest rate among the segments by technology due to cost effectiveness, convenient production and added thermo-stability as compared with traditional vaccines.

The animal vaccines market is also increasing due to the increasing animal bites which may be fatal for human if the animal is not vaccinated against diseases. According to King County (a county in the U.S.), out of the total animal bites in the U.S. every year, approximately two-thirds are dog bites, which is high among children of age group 5-9 years. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2012 more than 27,000 people underwent reconstructive surgery as a result of dog bite. The Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) reported that dog attack victims suffer losses of around one-two billion every year over treatment in the U.S.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3310

According to the European Pet Food Industry Federation, there were 271.1 million pet animals in the European Union in 2012 including 75.3 million pet dogs and 89.8 million pet cats. France, Italy, the U.K., Ukraine and Germany were in the list of top ten countries with the largest cat population, while France and Romania had the largest dog population in Europe. Leptospirosis is one of the key bacterial diseases which occur in 60% of U.K. dairy herds. The most common preventive measure for this disease is vaccination.

Asia Pacific is witnessing high growth rate in production animals’ vaccines due to its increasing consumption and trade of meat. China’s increasing demand for meat is making it one of the largest markets for animal healthcare products for production animals. In 2012, production animals accounted for 98% of the animal healthcare market in the country. According to USDA, with the consumption of 71.2 million tons, China consumed almost one quarter of the total meat produced globally in 2012. It is also the largest swine meat consumer globally.

The global animal vaccines market is dominated by North America followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia is expected to witness fastest growth during 2014-2020 on account of increasing per capita income which is increasing the expenditure of people on meat and milk products. The major companies in the animal vaccines market include Zoetis, Merck, Sanofi-Aventis, Bayer Healthcare Novartis and Virbac.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3310