Animal Transportation Market 2018 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

This report focuses on the global Animal Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animal Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

The transportation of animals is the intentional movement of animals by transport. Common categories of animals which are transported include livestock destined for sale or slaughter; zoological specimens; laboratory animals; race horses; pets; and wild animals being rescued or relocated.

The livestock segment contributed to the major growth of the animal transportation market during 2017 and according to our analysts, the trend will continue in the coming years as well, due to the high demand for meat, poultry, leather, and dairy products.

In 2017, the global Animal Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Amerijet International

DSV

FedEx

IAG Cargo Logistics

United Parcel Service

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation by land

Transportation by sea

Transportation by air

Market segment by Application, split into

Livestock

Pets

Research Animals

Zoo Animals

Aquarium Animals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Animal Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Animal Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

