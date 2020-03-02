Animal Probiotics Market – Know about How the Market Witnessed Substantial Growth in Near Future (Future Genic Reports)

Animal probiotics is widely accepted today, and the rapidly advancing technology related to molecular biology and gene sequencing is aiding researchers dig deep to explore novel probiotic applications for animals, such as in consumer-packaged health products and in feed for companion pets. Over time, livestock and cattle farmers have increased the adoption of animal probiotics for commercial animal feed for poultry and cattle to change the gastrointestinal flora, which continues to trigger the sales of animal probiotics, impacting the animal probiotics market in a positive way. Furthermore, the growing awareness among hobbyists, cattle farmers, and pet owners, about the advantages of animal probiotics for animals’ health continue to create fresh opportunities for manufacturers of animal probiotics.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization, probiotics showcase much better results in improving the growth rate in boilers than AGP (avilamycin) and other substitutes for AGP, such as phytochemicals. Moreover, animal probiotics has the potential to be used as substitute to antibiotic feed additives generally used to manage the enteric pathogen load in poultry, as they restrict intestinal colonization and spread of other enteric pathogens.

Although prohibited in many areas, such as the EU, the sub-therapeutic use of antibiotics in animal feed is still common in the swine industry to prevent diarrhea and enhance performance, thus, the adoption of animal probiotics over AGPs to address antibiotic resistance issue could play an important role in pig production. The myriad applications of animal probiotics in wide arenas, continue to drive players in animal probiotics market to explore, grow sales, and move ahead of the competition.

Probiotics are live microbial feed supplements that have beneficial effects on the host by improving the intestinal microbial balance. The usage of probiotics in animals is increasing owing to increasing commercial animal production operations that alter gastrointestinal flora, which helps improve animal health and animal productivity. Some of the major outcomes of animal probiotics include improvement in the growth of the animal, reduction in the mortality rate and improved efficiency in feed conversation. The application of animal probiotics provides an alternative strategy to the traditional practice of using therapeutic antibiotics. Animal probiotics help prevent diseases as well as enhance the growth of animals. Probiotics have been recently recognised by the World Health Organization and Food and Agriculture Organization as products that confer health benefits to the host when administered in adequate amounts. Animal probiotics should be non-pathogenic, non-toxic and capable of benefiting the overall health of host animals. Animal probiotics promote metabolic processes of digestion and nutrient utilization, owing to which the productive performance of most animal species that consume probiotics is improved.

Animal Probiotics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in world population and rapid economic growth is boosting the demand for livestock products, which is putting pressure on the livestock sector to produce more with limited resources. This is driving the animal probiotics market. Animal probiotics are increasingly popular as an effective alternative to the antibiotics. The animal probiotics market is projected to grow in the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for quality animal products. In addition, the market is also expected to grow owing to an increase in awareness among consumers about prevention in healthcare and nutrition. Increasing research and development for the development of new and effective animal probiotic products for companion as well as livestock animals by the biotechnology industry and other manufacturers is creating growth opportunities for the animal probiotics market in the near future. However, rising cost and unavailability of raw material is restraining the growth of the animal probiotics market globally.

Animal Probiotics Market: Segmentation

The global animal probiotics market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the global animal probiotics market is segmented as:

Nutrition Supplements

Food Supplements

Based on form type, the global animal probiotics market is segmented as:

Dry

Liquid

Based on bacteria type, the global animal probiotics market is segmented as:

Lactobacillus

Thermophiles

Streptococcus

Bifidobacteria

Others

Based on animal type, the global animal probiotics market is segmented as:

Companion Animals Cats Dogs Horse

Farm Animals Ruminants Swine Poultry



Based on distribution channel, the global animal probiotics market is segmented as:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

Animal Probiotics Market: Overview

The global market for animal probiotics is increasing at a significant rate owing to the increasing usage of probiotics for the improvement of animal health as well as increased utilization of nutrients from the feed. Increasing community or regulatory pressure to reduce the usage of antibiotics in commercial animal production is driving the animal probiotics market. Increase in the need for natural animal feed additives for all types of animals as well as aquaculture production is boosting the animal probiotics market. Among all animal types, farm animals contribute the largest revenue share in the animal probiotics market as they are a major source of disposable income in developing and under-developed regions.

Animal Probiotics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global animal probiotics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant market in the global animal probiotics market owing to the presence of a large number of consumers in this region. Increasing disposable income and increased middle class population are among factors driving the Asia Pacific animal probiotics market. Europe is expected to have a second-largest share in the global animal probiotics market throughout the forecast period due to a ban on the usage of antibiotics that promote the growth of animals, which has boosted the demand for animal probiotics. Middle East and Africa accounts for significant growth owing to the increased demand for meat and meat-related products. North America accounts for moderate growth owing increasing concerns of owners regarding their animals as well as increasing awareness about healthcare.

Animal Probiotics Market: Key Players

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

