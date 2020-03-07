Animal Model Services Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

New Study On “2019-2025 Animal Model Services Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Animal model is a living, non-human animal used during the research and investigation of human disease, for the purpose of better understanding the disease without the added risk of harming an actual human being during the process.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 50.1% in 2017. Following Asia Pacific, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.6%.

Market competition is not intense. Charles River Laboratories, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Jackson Laboratory, Crown Biosciences, Shanghai SLAC, Shangghai Modelorg, GenOway, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

In 2018, the global Animal Model Services market size was 2340 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2930 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Animal Model Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animal Model Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Charles River Laboratories

Envigo

Taconic Biosciences

Jackson Laboratory

Crown Biosciences

Shanghai SLAC

Shangghai Modelorg

GenOway

Syngene International

Psychogenics

Pharmaron

Pharmalegacy

Horizon Discovery Group

Vitalstar Biotechnology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rats

Mice

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Animal Model Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Animal Model Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

