Animal Genetics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Animal Genetics is widely used in Poultry, Porcine, Bovine and other field. The most proportion of Animal Genetics is Porcine, and the revenue in 2015 is about 395 M USD. Followed Porcine, Bovine is in the second place, and the proportion of Bovine revenue is nearly 23%.

North America region is the largest market of Animal Genetics, with market share nearly 38% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Animal Genetics, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30% in 2015. There are lots of companies in North America could provide Animal Genetics products and service.

The main players in Animal Genetics including Genus PLC, Hendrix Genetics, EW Group, Zoetis, CRV Holding, etc. They the leaders of the industry and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2018, the global Animal Genetics market size was 3760 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6730 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.