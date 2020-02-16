Animal Genetics 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Animal Genetics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Animal Genetics is a branch of genetics that studies heredity and variation chiefly in farm animals but also in domestic and wild animals. It is based on general genetic principles and concepts, and it mainly uses the hybrid, cytological, population, ontogenetic, mathematical-statistical, and twin methods of general genetics.

Animal breeding or genetics is the area of science where experts are trying to steer the frequency of certain genes by combining the most superior or desired individual animals to be the parents of the next generation. This process is focused on getting improved offspring who are on average better than the previous generation.

The classification of Animal Genetics includes Animal Genetics Products and Animal Genetics Testing Services, and the proportion of Animal Genetics Products in 2015 is about 72%. The Animal Genetics Products segment accounted for the largest share of the animal genetics market in 2015.

Animal Genetics is widely used in Poultry, Porcine, Bovine and other field. The most proportion of Animal Genetics is Porcine, and the revenue in 2015 is about 395 M USD. Followed Porcine, Bovine is in the second place, and the proportion of Bovine revenue is nearly 23%.

North America region is the largest market of Animal Genetics, with market share nearly 38% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Animal Genetics, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30% in 2015. There are lots of companies in North America could provide Animal Genetics products and service.

The main players in Animal Genetics including Genus PLC, Hendrix Genetics, EW Group, Zoetis, CRV Holding, etc. They the leaders of the industry and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2018, the global Animal Genetics market size was 3760 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6730 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Animal Genetics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Animal Genetics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Genus PLC

Hendrix Genetics

EW Group

Zoetis

CRV Holding

Grimaud

Topigs Norsvin

Alta Genetics

Neogen Corporation

Envigo

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3779909-global-animal-genetics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market analysis by product type

Animal Genetics Products

Animal Genetics Testing Services

Market analysis by market

Poultry

Porcine

Bovine

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Animal Genetics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Animal Genetics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3779909-global-animal-genetics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Animal Genetics Products

1.4.3 Animal Genetics Testing Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Animal Genetics Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Poultry

1.5.3 Porcine

1.5.4 Bovine

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Animal Genetics Market Size

2.2 Animal Genetics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Animal Genetics Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 Animal Genetics Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

…

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Genus PLC

9.1.1 Genus PLC Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Animal Genetics Introduction

9.1.4 Genus PLC Revenue in Animal Genetics Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Genus PLC Recent Development

9.2 Hendrix Genetics

9.2.1 Hendrix Genetics Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Animal Genetics Introduction

9.2.4 Hendrix Genetics Revenue in Animal Genetics Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 Hendrix Genetics Recent Development

9.3 EW Group

9.3.1 EW Group Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Animal Genetics Introduction

9.3.4 EW Group Revenue in Animal Genetics Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 EW Group Recent Development

9.4 Zoetis

9.4.1 Zoetis Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Animal Genetics Introduction

9.4.4 Zoetis Revenue in Animal Genetics Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Zoetis Recent Development

9.5 CRV Holding

9.5.1 CRV Holding Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Animal Genetics Introduction

9.5.4 CRV Holding Revenue in Animal Genetics Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 CRV Holding Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)