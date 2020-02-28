Animal Feed Probiotics Market Inclinations Exhibit Growing Demand during the Period until 2028

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “animal feed probiotics market” sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Animal Feed Probiotics Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Adisseo France SAS, Koninklijke DSM N.V, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the animal feed probiotics market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

The global animal feed probiotics market remains moderately fragmented, with leading and mid-sized players who collectively hold more than 50% revenue share. The focus on R&D activities dedicated toward novel product innovations, and hefty emphasis on acquiring animal feed probiotics providers, are among key growth strategies of established animal feed probiotics manufacturers. The fluctuating demand for animal feed, coupled with relevant government policies and regulations, continue to prompt animal feed probiotics’ manufacturers to adopt smart strategies aimed at communicating the customer segments in a much more efficient manner. The report on animal feed probiotics market also provides comprehensive analysis on the leading manufacturers in animal feed probiotics market. The report profiles several leading players functioning in the animal feed probiotics market, including Calpis Co., Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Adisseo France SAS, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Novus International, Inc., and Evonik Industries AG, etc.

Antibiotics have traditionally been used on nursery hogs to address post-weaning problems. However, the development of antimicrobial resistance to antibiotics has urged livestock and pig farmers to invest in viable substitutes that could improve the immunity of animals. Animal feed probiotics are perceived as a feasible alternative to antibiotics among pig farmers, complemented by legal restrictions imposed on antibiotic growth promoters. A recent study conducted by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) has found that the use of probiotic Bacillus amyloliquefaciens (Ba) instead of antibiotics promote growth performance of piglets.

The consumption and trade of livestock products are gaining fast momentum, consequently prompting livestock farmers to adopt strategies to bolster production capacity, while maintaining the health of the animal. The shift toward animal feed probiotics is further backed by recommendation of the Food and Agriculture Organization in improving broiler chicken growth rates, and preventing enteric diseases, including Tellez et al., Biloni et al., necrotic enteritis, and coccidiosis. Optimization of meat and egg quality, and alleviation of salmonella are key attributes of animal feed probiotics that are driving their sales among livestock farmers. Another key growth influencer of animal feed probiotics market is approval of the microorganisms used in animal feed probiotics for animal nutrition, as they neither pose any health hazard f, nor affect metabolic processes of animals.

Animal feed probiotics have gained ground as viable microorganisms-based feed supplements for animal nutrition. Although enhanced performance has been linked with probiotics adoption, statistically notable improvements such as weight gain, and feed conversion, are rare owing to variations in the individual reactions of the animals. To address this emerging challenge, animal feed probiotics manufacturers are shifting their focus towards potential probiotics based on target host-specific principle to ensure their functionality. Furthermore, the adoption of scientifically validated in-vitro methods, which reduce costs and eliminate unnecessary suffering corresponding to the Registration, Evaluation and Authorization of Chemicals (REACH) regulations, has been identified as another leading strategy being taken up by the animal feed probiotics manufacturers.

The rapidly advancing molecular biology and gene sequencing have been prompting researchers to accomplish novel probiotic applications in the animal nutrition. Researchers are continuously working on new probiotic formulas that are more adaptable for the animals. Robust dedication towards finding ideal substitutes with negligible side effects on the animal health may provide potential growth opportunities for animal feed probiotics market players. Thus, the development of the new age technology is revamping the animal feed probiotics market, which may creating lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Animal feed probiotics are defined as live micro-organisms, which when used in suitable amounts confer a health benefit on the host animal. Some of the commonly used animal feed probiotics bacteria include bifidobacterium, lactobacillus, streptococcus, enterococcus, pediococcus, and bacillus.

