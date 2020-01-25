Researchmoz added latest report “Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2016 – 2024”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market: Overview



This report on animal blood plasma products and derivatives market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing products and derivatives of animal blood plasma such as Immunoglobulin, Fibrinogen, Serum Albumin, Fetal Bovine Serum, and Others (thrombin, new born calf serum, etc.) as well as new entrants planning to enter this market.

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market with respect to the leading market segments based on major derivatives type segment, application, animal type and geographies.

Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market: Scope of the Study

Based on derivatives type, the animal blood plasma products and derivatives market has been segmented into: immunoglobulin, fibrinogen, serum albumin, fetal bovine serum, others (thrombin, new born calf serum, etc.). Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as widening scope of animal by-products in different application, and improving supply chain and distribution network in the various geographies. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on animal blood plasma products and derivatives market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market.

Geographically, animal blood plasma products and derivatives market has been into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, pricing analysis and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market.

Global Animal Blood Plasma Products and Derivatives Market: Competitive Analysis

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market. The report also profiles key players operating in the animal blood plasma products and derivatives market which are Proliant Inc., Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories, Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. (Merck KGaA), Kraeber & Co GmbH, Auckland BioSciences Ltd., Lake Immunogenics Inc., etc. The global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market is dominated by three global vendors that accounts for more than 76.4% share of the global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market.

The global animal blood plasma products and derivatives market is segmented as follows:

By Derivatives Type

– Immunoglobulin

– Fibrinogen

– Serum Albumin

– Fetal Bovine Serum

– Others (thrombin, new born calf serum, etc.)

By Application

– Cell Culture Media

– Food Industry

– Pharmaceutical Industry

– Sports Nutrition

– Nutrition Supplements

– Cosmetic Industry

– Diagnostic Industry

– Pet Food Industry

– Others (research & development, etc.)

By Animal Type

– Bovine

– Ovine

By Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia

– Rest of the Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Australia

– New Zealand

– India

– China

– Rest of Asia

– Latin America (LATAM)

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of LATAM

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

