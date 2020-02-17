Animal Biotechnology Market SWOT analysis of Leading industry Experts – Bayer AG, Merck and, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi.

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Animal Biotechnology Market Research Report 2019”.

Animal biotechnology refers to the branch of biotechnology, which deals with the molecular biology techniques for producing genetically engineered animals (whose genome are modified), in order to make them suitable for pharmaceutical, industrial or agricultural applications. The genetically modified animals have improved growth rates, synthesized therapeutic proteins, and are resistant to various diseases. Increasing RandD by the major market players, rising regulatory approvals, and the rising focus toward cloning and transgenic animals are contributing to the market growth. However, high cost of research and development, and the ethical issues associated with animal biotechnology products may adversely affect the market growth.

This report focuses on Animal Biotechnology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Animal Biotechnology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Animal Biotechnology Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Bayer AG

Merck and, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Biogenesis Bago

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Boehringer Inghlem

Virbac Inc.

Zoetis

Market Segment by Products/Types

Diagnostic Tests

Drugs

Reporductive and Genetic Produtcs

Vaccines

The worldwide market for Animal Biotechnology is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Animal Biotechnology in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Applications/End-User

Preventive Care for Animals

Development of Animal Pharmaceuticals

Food Safety and Drug Development

Others

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

