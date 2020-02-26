Animal Antibiotics Market Revenue and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

Animal antibiotics are gaining grounds in case of prevention and treatment of diseases in animals, primarily bacterial diseases. Antibiotics have evolved to be highly instrumental in treating dangerous and contagious diseases, which leads in reduction of medicines intake in the latter stages of suffering. Use of animal antibiotics has emerged to be highly imperative in the animal welfare program, which is boosting the adoption rate of animal antibiotics. The high-scale implementation of ‘prevention is better than cure’ in the field of animal welfare is pushing the vigor of animal antibiotics.

With enhanced husbandry, proper hygiene, and biosecurity being the key cornerstones of safeguarding animal health and welfare in case of farms is spurring adoption of animal antibiotics. While most of the diseases are being treated via vaccination, some cases or instances are also increasing the adoption of animal antibiotics. Some of the federal regulations apropos of animal welfare, such as in the U.K., are also encouraging a large demographic to adopt animal antibiotics as a vital part of their animal welfare programs. However, the animal antibiotics used has to be approved by a certified surgeon, which will boost the integrity factor associated.

Animal antibiotics are used by farmers to prevent animals from suffering from infectious diseases. They are added to animal feed to improve its efficiency as well as promote the growth of animals. The addition of animal antibiotics such as tetracycline and penicillin to the chicken feed improves the egg production and hatchability without causing any mortality. Moreover, penicillin is used for the treatment of pneumonia in cattle. Animals suffer from bacterial infections just like the human beings. They need to be cared for and given time just like we do for our children. Animal antibiotics are used to prevent the disease form establishment. It is important to know that the excess of anything is bad, and antibiotics are used either for the treatment of diseases or for their prevention.

Livestock includes domesticated animals such as cows, sheep, goats and poultry. These animals are used by the human population for various reasons such as meat, wool, milks, eggs, leather and fur. The efficiency of these animals to reproduce is a concern for the producers of livestock as it can significantly affect the economies.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1049

Animal Antibiotics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Animal antibiotics are driving the market due to the growing need to improve the efficiency, growth rate and reproducibility of animals to fulfil the ever-increasing needs of the human population. The cost of maintaining animals is high, hence animal antibiotics are required to prevent diseases in animals. It is important to know whether an animal is suffering from any disease. Furthermore, increased demand for dairy products and meat is driving the usage of animal antibiotics. However, due to changes in lifestyle and habits, there is an increase in the number of lactose-intolerant people. In addition, the conversion of non-vegetarians into vegetarians is affecting the growth of the animal antibiotics market.

Veterinarians and farmers are joining hands and working together to create health management programs to spread awareness about the prevention of diseases before they develop and spread. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that food industries and farmers should reduce the routine usage of animal antibiotics to prevent antibiotic resistance in order to aid the healthy growth of animals as well as for the prevention of diseases. The misuse of antibiotics in animals and humans is adding to the risk of antibiotic resistance. Substitutes for antibiotics for the prevention of diseases in animals include better use of vaccination, improving hygiene and changes in husbandry practices & animal housing.

Animal Antibiotics Market: Segmentation

The global animal antibiotics market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented as:

Anti- parasitic

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug

Anti-bacterial

Based on end users, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented as:

Poultry Farm

Dairy Farm

Other Livestock Farm

Based on geography, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1049

Animal Antibiotics Market: Overview

The global market for animal antibiotics is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Antibiotics keep the animals and the environment healthy. When animals suffer from diseases and are left untreated, they require more food and water, whereas healthy animals require fewer natural resources. However, due to the misuse of drugs, they have entered the human food chain, which is causing antibiotic-resistant infections. Farmers and all those who domesticate animals for any purpose have a moral duty to protect them and take care of them, which includes the cautious use of antibiotics when the animals are suffering from diseases.

Animal Antibiotics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global animal antibiotics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the global animal antibiotics market owing to the widespread availability of technological advancements and medical care. The animal antibiotics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of product offerings by key players. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global animal antibiotics market throughout the forecast period.

Animal Antibiotics Market: Key Players

The global market for animal antibiotics market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players operating in the global animal antibiotics market are Huvepharma AD; Merck & Co., Inc.; Ceva Animal Health LLC; Zoetis, Inc.; Crystal Pharma and Afrivet.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Report [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/report/1049/animal-antibiotics-market