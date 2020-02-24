Angiography Equipment Market Size, Share, Major 2018 Industry Massive Growth Rate, Analysis and Forecasts by 2023

Market Highlights

The global angiography equipment market is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period (2018–2023). It is estimated that the global angiography equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of ~5.2 % during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Angiography is a minimally invasive technique which is used to view the blood vessels in the body. Currently, technological advancements in interventional radiology have led to the development of OCT-angiography, MRI-angiography, and digital flat panel devices which are expected to drive the market growth during the analysis period.

Angiography Equipment Market Key Players

GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cordis (a Cardinal Health Company, U.S.) Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Angiodynamics (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), and Terumo (Japan) are prominent players in the global angiography equipment market.

Angiography Equipment Market Segmentation

The global angiography equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, procedure, indication, application, and end-user.

On the basis of product, the market is classified as angiography equipment solutions. Angiography equipment solutions are further segmented into angiography systems, angiography catheters, angiography contrast media, Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs), angiography balloons, angiography guidewires, and angiography accessories.

The global angiography equipment market on the basis of technology is segmented as X-ray angiography, CT angiography, MR angiography, and other angiography technologies. The X-ray angiography is further segmented into image intensifiers and flat-panel detectors.

The global angiography equipment market on the basis of procedure is further segmented into coronary angiography, endovascular angiography, neuro-angiography, onco-angiography, and other angiography procedures.

The global angiography equipment market on the basis of indication is segmented into coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, congestive heart failure, and other indications.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, and research institutes.

Angiography Equipment Market Regional Analysis

The global angiography equipment market consists of four regions, namely, Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The global angiography equipment market is growing globally, where Europe holds the highest market share in the global angiography equipment market owing to well-developed infrastructure, due to increased cardiovascular disorders and continuous technological advancements. Moreover, rising numbers of angiography procedures and increasing preference to minimally invasive devices contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, according to the European Cardiovascular Diseases Statistics, in 2015, 11.3 million new cases of cardiovascular diseases were registered in Europe and 6.1 million new cases in the European Union.

America accounts for the second largest share due to the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases and growing geriatric population. According to the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention around 610,000 people die of cardiac diseases annually that is 1 in every four deaths. Moreover, according to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans aged over 65 is projected to be more than double from 46 million in 2014 to over 98 million by 2060. Besides the increasing expenditure in healthcare and the well-developed healthcare sector have also driven the growth of the market. Furthermore, trends such as changing old technologies with advanced ones are likely to contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific angiography equipment market consists of countries, namely, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market growth is driven by huge geriatric population, rising number of patients with cardiovascular disease symptoms, and increasing demand for minimally invasive techniques. Countries such as China, India, and Japan favor the growth of the market owing to the increase in large patient population and rising investments by private and public sectors to deliver improved healthcare services.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to low development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities. The Middle East holds the major share in the market in this region owing to a well-developed economy, whereas, the African region is expected to grow slowly due to poor economic conditions.

Table Of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

TOC Continued….!

