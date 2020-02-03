Anesthesia Ventilators Market – Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2026

Anesthesia ventilators are an important part of anesthesia workstation. Anesthesia ventilators have either double circuit (bellows design) or single circuit (piston configuration). Double circuit ventilators are most commonly used in modern anesthesia. These ventilators comprise pressurized driving gas that compresses bellows, which in turn deliver ventilation to patients. A computer controlled motor is used in single circuit anesthesia ventilators instead of compressed gas to deliver gas in the breathing system.

The global anesthesia ventilators market is driven by increase in the number of surgeries, high demand for development of enhanced anesthesia delivery machines, rise in prevalence of chronic conditions, and technological advancements. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 234 million surgical procedures are performed globally each year. One in every 25 people is undergoing surgery at any given time. China conducts the largest number of surgeries, followed by Russia and India. The U.S. alone performs 39 million surgeries each year, which include 1.01 million cardiac catheterizations, 1.1 million endoscopic procedures of the small intestine (with or without biopsy), 499,000 endoscopic procedures of the large intestine (with or without biopsy), 395,000 coronary artery bypass grafts (CABG), 719,000 knee replacements, and 332,000 total hip replacements. Global cardio-thoracic MIS procedures stood at around 10 million in 2011 and are estimated to reach 14 million by 2020. Nine million gastro-intestinal procedures were performed in 2011 which are likely to reach around 13 million by 2020.

Orthopedic procedures were reported to be around 5 million in 2011 and projected to increase to 7 million by 2020. These statistics indicate a growth trend in the number of surgeries globally. Hence, rise in the number of surgeries drives the global anesthesia ventilators market. Additionally, increase in adoption of technologically advanced health care devices, increase in the geriatric population, and advancements in health care are projected to boost the growth of the global anesthesia ventilators market in the next few years. However, lack of awareness about controlled anesthesia delivery and high prices due to tax reforms are expected to restrain the anesthesia ventilators market during the forecast period. Government funding in emerging markets, low cost manufacturing destinations, and high adoption of Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS) and its integration with electronic health record (EHR) are likely to augment the global market from 2018 to 2026.

The global anesthesia ventilators market can be segmented based on mode of ventilation, product type, end-user, and region. In terms of mode of ventilation, the market can be classified into synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation, pressure-control ventilation, and pressure-support ventilation. Based on product type, the global anesthesia ventilators market can be bifurcated into bellows ventilators and piston ventilators. In terms of end-user, the global anesthesia ventilators market can be divided into hospitals, critical care, and ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global anesthesia ventilators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America led the global market in 2017 owing to well-developed health care systems. The anesthesia ventilators market in Europe is stable due to no significant changes in taxes on medical devices in the past few years. The anesthesia ventilators market is likely to be driven by high demand in ambulatory care centers. Asia Pacific held the third largest market share in 2017. This is attributed to technological advancements in anesthesia ventilators, rise in population, especially the geriatric population, and increase in the number of surgical procedures performed every year, especially in China and India.

Key players operating in the global anesthesia ventilators market include Drägerwerk AG, GE Healthcare, Penlon, CareFusion, JD Medical, Gradian Health Systems, SunMed, OES Medical, Medtronic plc, and Hamilton Medical.

